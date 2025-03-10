Please note that this post is too long to be read in its entirety by email. Please click on the title to read it in full on Substack. Thank you.

I highly recommend listening to the discussion Max Blumenthal and Aaron Maté had on Friday as linked below with the following description.

Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate cover the humiliation of Volydymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office and the geopolitical shifts it has unleashed. Will this mean the end of NATO? They also discuss Israel's sabotage of the Gaza ceasefire, its role in Trump's war on free speech, and the shocking sectarian rampage by Syria's new ruling junta.

During their discussion Max commented upon the fact that Zelensky is half Jewish and formerly Russian speaking.

An attractive Russian woman also commented upon Zelensky’s origins in this short video clip which I came across on Facebook.

You can read Zelensky’s interesting but sanitised background here at Britannica which tends to be a wee bit better than that other “wiki” platform.

I just noticed this interesting Substack post which rather resonated and am reposting it in full below.



Although it has only just begun again, I am already suffering from “Zelensky fatigue” as it was when events were purposefully kicked off in 2022 with NATO’s proxy war using Ukraine as a battering ram against Russia.

Zelensky Fatigue Did you know that he can play the piano with his penis? By Anthony Freda • March 1, 2025 OK, think whatever you want, but that was the most entertaining meeting in the White House in history. After four years of watching Biden lying and trying not to fall asleep, this was refreshing. Let’s pray that the days of his lordship Zelensky laundering stolen US Taxpayer Dollars are over. FUN FACTS: Ukraine was widely acknowledged as the most corrupt government on the planet before the war. What changed? Ukraine violated the Minsk Agreements, The US taxpayer wants the 350 billion that laughing boy can’t seem to find. I’ll give him a hint: Look in your bank account and the accounts of your corrupt cronies. We also paid millions for brilliant geo-political analysts like Sean Penn and Ben Stiller to fly to Kiev and grovel before the dictator, I mean fearless freedom fighter. Ukrainian oligarchs are selling many of the weapons we gave them on the black market to terror groups. Before he was selected to run and ruin Ukraine, he was a comedian known for playing the piano with his penis. Trump and Vance already knew that Zelenksy wouldn’t give his final OK to the minerals deal before their infamous televised meeting. Zelensky insisted on getting the US-security-protection as part of deal done as a pre-condition. This means that he wanted US troops stationed in the country to deter Russia from aggression in the future. This means that he wanted US to be in a situation in which direct military conflict between Russia and the US would be a daily possibility, Putin’ the world at risk of global, nuclear war. Trump’s strategy was to humiliate Zelensky in the Oval Office, and create pressure in the Ukraine and internationally on him to agree to the minerals deal and a cease fire. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy called US VP Vance "Сука блять" or "Suka blyat," which is Russian for "F*cking b*tch”. Later on Friday, when Fox News' Bret Baier asked Zelenskyy whether he regretted disrespecting Vance to his face, Zelenskyy said he didn't know what the word "regret" meant. After a US delegation led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, both sides agreed that elections need to take place in Ukraine before a peace deal can be negotiated, because Zelenskyy's presidential term has expired and he has outlawed any elections and all opposition parties and he is currently polling at a 4% approval rating among the Ukrainian people. My advise to this clown is to step down, take his ill-gotten millions and live in one of the mansions we paid for. He can play Ukrainian folk songs on his Steinway with his dick until he dies and rots in Hell.

More importantly, did you know…

The Other Ukraine linked the forced mobilization of citizens to the fear of military commissars Dudchak: Ukrainian military commissars use violence to avoid being sent to the frontline Thu, 01/23/2025 - 13:57 Photo: Getty Images/Scott Peterson Employees of the territorial manning centers (TCCs - the analogue of military commissions in Ukraine) are themselves afraid of getting to the front line, so they use violent measures against citizens in order to mobilize them. Against this background, there is a high level of corruption in the structure of TSCs. In a conversation with Izvestiya on January 23, Oleksandr Dudchak, a member of the international public movement Other Ukraine and a candidate of economic sciences, pointed this out. Earlier in the day, Verkhovna Rada MP Artem Dmytruk said that TCC employees receive $100 per mobilized person. He added that a group of up to six military recruitment center employees can collect from five to 20 men per day, while the number reaches up to a hundred at checkpoints. In addition, he said, a citizen can be released - until the next capture - if he pays between $3,000 and $10,000. "That the rates for such services can exist, I think, there is no doubt, because this whole system is terribly corrupt, and every movement of the TCC, a favor on their part, has its price. <...> No one there for the idea does not work for the idea, for tetsekashniki it is important to fulfill the plan, because they can also be sent to the front, if they do not collect the required number of victims, "- commented Dudchak. He also noted that the rates in the TCC may vary depending on the region. Thus, the interlocutor of the publication said, in Kharkiv healthy and able to fight men "have already been caught", there are only those who are not fit for service. The day before, the Strana.ua weekly reported that every fourth man (25 percent) and every third young Ukrainian 18-29 years old (33 percent) would like to leave Ukraine for good. The publication noted that the largest number of those willing to leave was registered among residents of eastern Ukraine, where active hostilities continue. On the same day, a captured militant said that border guards of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) shot a man who had bribed them to leave the country, before promising to let him through. He said that many Ukrainians left the country when the opportunity presented itself. Martial law in Ukraine has been in effect since February 2022. Then the country's President Volodymyr Zelensky (powers expired on May 20, 2024) signed a decree on general mobilization. Later, the Verkhovna Rada repeatedly extended its effect. Most men between the ages of 18 and 60 are forbidden to leave the country. In April 2024, the head of the Kiev regime approved the law on tougher mobilization. Переведено сервисом «Яндекс Переводчик»

It is a truly dire situation in Ukraine under corrupt Zelensky’s illegitimate dictatorship. NATO’s proxy war against Russia using Ukraine as its battering ram MUST END NOW.



It is very important to understand the background to what has happened and is currently happening in Ukraine along with the direct involvement of the U.S. and UK in orchestrating many of the pivotal “events”. I will be compiling a new blog about this.

