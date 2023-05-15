There is most certainly a lot going on with regard to NATO’s proxy war against Russia which is primarily being carried out on the ground in Ukraine.

I recommend listening to Godfrey Bloom’s interview with Douglas Macgregor. During the discussion Retired Colonel Douglas Macgregor commented that, “Odessa is very definitely on the menu.”

The following is Godfrey Bloom’s description for the interview with Douglas Macgregor which was recorded on May 12, 2023.

Godfrey Bloom interviews Military Expert Colonel Douglas Macgregor - regarding the Russia Ukraine war. Colonel Macgregor exposes the truth behind the Russia Ukraine war - relaying information that is not being told to you on Mainstream Media! Colonel Macgregor outlines Russia's potential forthcoming tactics and anticipates the war is in its end stages - with Ukraine not being able to withstand a final Russian offensive. Godfrey Bloom ends the interview discussing the political aspect of war propaganda, and how western media simply does not allow any dissent on the war between Russia & Ukraine What's next in Ukraine? Are more drones on their way to Russia?

This attack was launched from inside Russia

Please listen to this very informative discussion.

In the video below, Dima provides his military summary for 14 May 2023:

Donbass Zugzwang | Fierce Fighting On The Bakhmut Flanks. Military Summary For 2023.05.14

Dima posted the following brief update this morning:



Nuclear Tragedy | Strange Data From Ternopil. The Battle Of Citadel. Military Summary For 2023.05.15

RT reported the following story yesterday.