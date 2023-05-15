"The Russians have just foreclosed NATO of committing large Ground Forces" – Douglas Macgregor
There is most certainly a lot going on with regard to NATO’s proxy war against Russia which is primarily being carried out on the ground in Ukraine.
I recommend listening to Godfrey Bloom’s interview with Douglas Macgregor. During the discussion Retired Colonel Douglas Macgregor commented that, “Odessa is very definitely on the menu.”
The following is Godfrey Bloom’s description for the interview with Douglas Macgregor which was recorded on May 12, 2023.
Godfrey Bloom interviews Military Expert Colonel Douglas Macgregor - regarding the Russia Ukraine war. Colonel Macgregor exposes the truth behind the Russia Ukraine war - relaying information that is not being told to you on Mainstream Media!
Colonel Macgregor outlines Russia's potential forthcoming tactics and anticipates the war is in its end stages - with Ukraine not being able to withstand a final Russian offensive.
Godfrey Bloom ends the interview discussing the political aspect of war propaganda, and how western media simply does not allow any dissent on the war between Russia & Ukraine
What's next in Ukraine? Are more drones on their way to Russia?
This attack was launched from inside Russia
In the video below, Dima provides his military summary for 14 May 2023:
Donbass Zugzwang | Fierce Fighting On The Bakhmut Flanks. Military Summary For 2023.05.14
Dima posted the following brief update this morning:
Nuclear Tragedy | Strange Data From Ternopil. The Battle Of Citadel. Military Summary For 2023.05.15
RT reported the following story yesterday.
WaPo deletes ‘treason’ quotes from Zelensky interview
The Ukrainian president reacted angrily when confronted about his own intelligence agents’ supposed “dealings” with Russia’s Wagner Group
The Washington Post has cut a large segment from an interview with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, in which he pushed the newspaper to reveal alleged traitors in his ranks and angrily accused its reporters of aiding Russia by publishing leaked documents.
The Post published a transcript of a lengthy interview with Zelensky on Saturday. After a discussion of a Ukrainian counteroffensive against Russian forces, the newspaper asked whether his military intelligence agency – the GUR – had “back-channel contact” with Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Russian private military company Wagner Group.
Citing recently leaked Pentagon documents, the Post explained to Zelensky that American spies noted a meeting between the president and GUR chief Kirill Budanov in February in which Budanov told him that he had learned of a Wagner plan to “destabilize Moldova,” but could counter this alleged plan by exposing his own “dealings” with Prigozhin, thus portraying the Wagner boss as “a traitor who has been working with Ukraine.”
Zelensky responded angrily, first asking who within his government had handed this document to the Post. Whoever it was, he said, was committing “treason,” which “is the most severe felony in our country.”
Despite being told that the document did not come from Kiev, but from Washington, Zelensky asked his interviewer to reveal “with which Ukrainian official did you talk?”
The Post has not yet published a story based on the document, and when informed that he was the first Ukrainian official the newspaper had spoken to, Zelensky urged his interviewer not to run the story, arguing that doing so would “demotivate Ukraine,” and accusing them of “playing games with me.”
“You are right now playing with, I think, things that aren’t good for our people,” he warned, asking the Post’s reporter “is your goal to help Russia?” When the reporter said that it was not, Zelensky countered “well, it looks different.”
By Sunday, however, the explosive exchange – during which Zelensky did not dispute that the meeting with Budanov had happened – was missing from the Post’s transcript. The entire 1,400-word back-and-forth about the document was removed, with no explanation given.
The Post’s edit is not the first incident in which Western governments or media outlets have scrubbed information potentially embarrassing or damaging to Kiev. Back in December, the European Commission deleted a video and its associated transcript in which Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the Ukrainian military had suffered 100,000 fatalities since Russia’s military operation began ten months earlier.
Kiev keeps its losses a closely guarded secret, and when asked by the Washington Post to comment on this policy, Zelensky sniped “if you have the relevant documents, maybe you can tell us how many people have died…and what their names were.”
Col Doug MacGregor is hands down the most informative and important voice to listen to regarding the Ukraine fiasco, which is looking more and more like the US induced this insidious chaos.