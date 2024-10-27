If you haven’t already, I highly recommend watching Katie Halper and Aaron Maté’s most recent episode of their Useful Idiots podcast from October 25th.

Following their weekly overview, Katie and Aaron interview experienced analyst, Elijah J. Magnier whose work I greatly admire. Elijah's background is as follows from his website:

“Elijah J. Magnier is a veteran war-zone correspondent and political analyst with over 35 years of experience covering the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). He specialises in real-time reporting of politics, strategic and military planning, terrorism and counter-terrorism; his strong analytical skills complement his reporting. His in-depth experience, extensive contacts and thorough political knowledge of complex political situations in Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Sudan and Syria make his writings mandatory reading for those wishing to understand complicated affairs that are routinely misreported and propagandised in the Western press. Magnier has covered many of the key wars and military clashes in the region, including the 1982 Israeli invasion of Lebanon, the Iraq-Iran War, the Lebanese Civil War, the Gulf War of 1991, the 1992 – 1996 war in the former Yugoslavia, the 2003 US invasion of Iraq and subsequent war and occupation, the second Lebanon War in 2006, as well as the more recent wars in both Libya and Syria. Having lived for many years in Lebanon, Bosnia, Iraq, Iran, Libya and Syria, Elijah J. Magnier possesses unique insights into local cultural and tribal affairs, geopolitical realities and trends, and the history of a region that continues to pose challenges for both its residents and the world” (Frankie.P).

The following is Katie and Aaron's description from their Substack for the interview with Elijah.

"Israel Is NOT WINNING" - Military Analyst Elijah J. Magnier Why Israel's terror campaign against civilians hasn't resulted in the victory they expected By Katie Halper and Aaron Maté • October 25, 2024 Over a year after the start of Israel's mass-murder campaign in Gaza, what Netanyahu anticipated to be a swift destruction and short-order real estate sale has escalated into a regional war, slipping further out of his control with each attack. Elijah J. Magnier, a journalist who has covered the Middle East for over 35 years, specializing in politics, strategic and military planning, and terrorism and counter-terrorism, joins the show to give an update on Israel's war on the Middle East. "We don't have a loser and a winner now," he says. "They're both fighting, and certainly Israel is not winning." So what is happening? After the IDF's assassinations of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Nasrallah and Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who each proposed multiple peace offers which were all refused by both Israel and the US, the chances of a ceasefire have plummeted, leaving only uncertainty for the region. Day after day, Magnier explains, Israel mounts attacks which aren't the decisive and strategic successes they planned but instead amplifiers for the international coalition forming against them. "The mistake that Israel did," he continues, "was bombing the south of Lebanon, forcing the inhabitants to be displaced. The entire society that Hezbollah is part of and the society that protects Hezbollah is already displaced. Therefore, Hezbollah doesn't have anything anymore to be afraid of. It gave more freedom for Hezbollah to attack the Israelis."

Please share Katie and Aaron’s original post.

If you don’t already, I recommend subscribing to Katie and Aaron’s Useful Idiots Substack.

