I recommend watching Al Jazeera’s recent short documentary, Starving Gazing which was published September 29, 2024.

Starving Gaza A Palestinian doctor tries to save severely malnourished children amid Israel’s US-backed illegal siege on Gaza. Ahmed Nasser is one of a handful of doctors in north Gaza treating scores of children for malnutrition. The odds of saving lives are against him as he does not have the resources he needs. Israel has cut off food, fuel and water, resulting in a man-made famine that is unprecedented in its scale and pace. Every Palestinian in Gaza is food insecure and dozens have died from dehydration and malnutrition. Israel and its closest ally, the United States, deny that Israel is blocking humanitarian aid, which is a war crime. But we worked with Palestinian reporters in Gaza and used open-source data to investigate how Israel has killed civilians seeking aid and attacked humanitarian networks.

“It is widely known and documented in the humanitarian community and the US government that Israel has been blocking humanitarian assistance since the start of the Gaza conflict” states Stacy Gilbert when interviewed for the Starving Gaza film. She was a senior officer in the US state department and specialised in humanitarian assistance. Ms Gilbert resigned in May after the Biden Administration concluded that Israeli wasn’t blocking aid.

Ms. Gilbert has publicly made the following comments amongst many more regarding the Biden Administration following her resignation:

“They have made a policy decision to support Israel unconditionally.” “The weapons are the engine that fuel this war and we are not taking responsibility for our role in it.”

Please watch the 25 minutes documentary.

During the Electronic Intifada livestream yesterday, Nora Barrows-Friedman and Ali Ali Abunimah interviewed Laila Al-Arianm, the Executive Producer of the “Starving Gaza documentary which was well worth listening to.

There was much more discussion about the ongoing situation with Israel’s war on Gaza, Jabalia and Lebanon during the Electronic Intifada’s broadcast yesterday which I highly recommend watching.

The UK government is of course also complicit in aiding and abetting the war crimes which Israel has and is committing.

Asa Winstanley’s excellent research which documents Israel’s invocation of their Hannibal Directive was also referenced the during EI discussion yesterday.

