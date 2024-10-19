This is a very good discussion with Emma Vigeland of the Majority Report’ Emma Vigeland interviewing Greg Stoker who is a former U.S. army ranger and activist. Greg is also the host of State of Play produced by Mint Press.

This is the Majority Report’s description for the video published October 3, 2024:

Greg Stoker and Emma tackle the rapid expansion of Israel’s ongoing military campaign into a full-scale regional conflict, with Israel launching a full-scale terror campaign across Lebanon before advancing a typically collectively punitive bombing campaign against Hezbollah personnel, as well this week’s Iran-launched barrage on Tel Aviv. Stoker continues, tackling the glaring parallels between Israel’s ongoing invasion of Lebanon and their complete failure in the 2006 war, parsing through the difficulties Israel faces in constantly warring with decentralized guerrilla factions, and exploring Israel’s potential responses to Iran’s controlled assault. Wrapping up, Greg and Emma tackle the U.S’ role as a behind-the-scenes broker between Iran and Israel, and assess the devastating impact Israel’s bloodthirst has had on its economy.

Please note that I had drafted this blog on October 14th but neglected to post it at that time. I apologise for this.