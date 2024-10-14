I highly recommend watching the the wide ranging discussion Max Blumenthal and Aaron Maté had earlier tonight during which they provided an update on Jeremy Loffredo’s situation.

Max and Aaron also discussed the horrific ongoing events of Israel’s genocide of Palestinians in Jabalia and the fire bombing of an encampment where refugees people of all ages had been sheltering on the grounds of the Al Aqsa hospital after being forced out of their homes by the IDF.

The entire area was engulfed with fire which could not be extinguished. The video footage of the horrors these dear souls suffered is... unspeakable. 😢

This evil entity must be stopped and locked up for life.

Al Jazeera interviewed several people yesterday, Sunday October 13th about Israel’s threats to UNIFIL – the UN Interim Force in Lebanon – and its aggressive actions.