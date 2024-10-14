"Revealed by fire" with Max Blumenthal & Aaron Maté
'Israel enacts a horrifying plan in Gaza, generating searing images that capture the essence of a year-long campaign of brutality.'
I highly recommend watching the the wide ranging discussion Max Blumenthal and Aaron Maté had earlier tonight during which they provided an update on Jeremy Loffredo’s situation.
Max and Aaron also discussed the horrific ongoing events of Israel’s genocide of Palestinians in Jabalia1 and the fire bombing of an encampment where refugees people of all ages had been sheltering on the grounds of the Al Aqsa hospital after being forced out of their homes by the IDF.
The entire area was engulfed with fire which could not be extinguished. The video footage of the horrors these dear souls suffered is... unspeakable. 😢
This evil entity must be stopped and locked up for life.
Al Jazeera interviewed several people yesterday, Sunday October 13th about Israel’s threats to UNIFIL2 – the UN Interim Force in Lebanon – and its aggressive actions.
The United Nations says Israeli tanks burst through the gates of its peacekeeping force base in southern Lebanon after three platoons of Israeli soldiers crossed the Blue Line.
The UN peacekeepers said in a statement at 4:30am (01:30 GMT), two Israeli army Merkava tanks “destroyed” their main gate and “forcibly entered the position” while peacekeepers were asleep. “The tanks left about 45 minutes later after UNIFIL protested through our liaison mechanism, saying [the Israeli military] presence was putting peacekeepers in danger,” it said.
At 6:40am (03:40 GMT), peacekeepers reported several rounds being fired about 100 metres (328 feet) north of their position in what appeared to be an attack with some sort of chemical agent.
“Despite putting on protective masks, 15 peacekeepers suffered effects including skin irritation and gastrointestinal reactions after the smoke entered the camp. The peacekeepers are receiving treatment.”
The Israeli army must obey its “obligation to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel and property” at the Lebanon border, the force said after the latest attack. “Breaching and entering a UN position is a further flagrant violation of international law and Security Council resolution 1701,” UNIFIL said in a statement.
