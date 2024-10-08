Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Please note that this post is far too long to be read in its entirety by email. Please click on the title to view the complete blog and video on Substack. Thank you.

During the Grayzone’s most recent discussion this past Friday, Max Blumenthal mentioned that he was working on getting a new film finished.



I noticed last evening that the film, Atrocity Inc: How Israel Sells Its Destruction Of Gaza was published Monday, October 7th.

In an exclusive new documentary, Max Blumenthal rips the cover off the media deceptions and atrocity hoaxes Israel pushed after October 7 to create political space for its gruesome assault on the Gaza Strip. Blumenthal exposes the US mainstream media's role as a megaphone for the Israeli government, introducing new lies even after their initial ones were debunked. Atrocity Inc raises serious questions about the official narrative of October 7, while revealing how Israel's army has consciously engaged in the same hideous atrocities which it falsely accused Palestinian militants of committing.

The original documentary film, Atrocity Inc: How Israel Sells Its Destruction Of Gaza was published on YouTube October 7th with the warning, “The following content may contain graphic or violent imageryViewer discretion is advised.”

Although you may have seen some of the video clips of atrocities allegedly committed by Hamas on October 7th which were used to produce this film, it is good to have them compiled together with analysis of how the media, politicians, “influencers” and other talking heads amplified and spread the lies.

This gave licence to and emboldened the Israeli government, the IDF and others to carry out their ethnic cleansing and genocide of Palestinians whilst they withheld the necessities of life that are food, water and shelter from starving, displaced people of all ages. These are war crimes.

I have downloaded the film to embed here for safekeeping. Please watch Atrocity Inc.

Directed & Edited by Sut Jhally Written by Max Blumenthal and Sut Jhally Executive Producer, Sut Jhally Produced by Max Blumenthal and Ahmad Hussam Videography and Sound Recording by Robbie Leppzer Additional Editing, Robbie Leppzer & Ahmad Hussam Graphics by Ahmad Hassam

I highly recommend reading the B’Tselem report, Welcome to Hell which includes testimonials from Palestinians incarcerated by Israel which are referenced in Max and Sut’s film.

Created in 1989, B’Tselem – the Israeli Information Center for Human Rights in the Occupied Territories, strives for a future in which human rights, liberty and equality are guaranteed to all people, Palestinian and Jewish alike, living between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea. Such a future will only be possible when the Israeli occupation and apartheid regime end. That is the future we are working towards. B’Tselem (in Hebrew literally: in the image of), the name chosen for the organization by the late Member of Knesset Yossi Sarid, is an allusion to Genesis 1:27: “And God created humankind in His image. In the image of God did He create them.” The name expresses the universal and Jewish moral edict to respect and uphold the human rights of all people. “Welcome to Hell” is a report on the abuse and inhuman treatment of Palestinians held in Israeli custody since 7 October 2023. B’Tselem collected testimonies from 55 Palestinians held during that time and released, almost all with no charges. Their testimonies reveal the outcomes of the rushed transformation of more than a dozen Israeli prison facilities, military and civilian, into a network of camps dedicated to the abuse of inmates as a matter of policy. Facilities in which every inmate is deliberately subjected to harsh, relentless pain and suffering operate as de-facto torture camps.

