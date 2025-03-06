Please join us for the Electronic Intifada’s livestream today at 1900 Palestine time / 2000 Amman time / 1700 GMT / 1700 UK / 1800 CET / 11 am CT / 12 pm ET / 9 am PT by clicking on the video linked below or on one of the alternate streaming platforms linked below.

Can the International Criminal Court bring US officials to justice for their role in Israel's genocide?

Can the International Criminal Court bring US officials to justice for their role in Israel’s genocide?

Last week, DAWN, a US-based human rights group, asked Karim Khan, the chief prosecutor in The Hague, to investigate former President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin for their roles in Israeli war crimes and crimes against humanity.

After the news brief from Nora Barrows-Friedman, we’ll speak with Sarah Leah Whitson, the executive director of DAWN.

We also hope to be joined from Gaza by contributor Abubaker Abed.

Meanwhile, Barnard College, an educational institution affiliated with Columbia University, called in the New York Police Department on Wednesday night to arrest students holding a sit-in to protest a decision to expel three students for their activism in support of Palestine.

The scenes of violence instigated by college administrators were reminiscent of the broad repression against student anti-genocide activists last spring. But they come now amid the Trump administration’s threats of an even harsher crackdown on campuses.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump said that he would halt all federal funding to any educational institution “that allows illegal protests” and vowed to deport foreign students and expel or arrest American students. We’ll talk about the crackdown at Barnard.

In the resistance report, Jon Elmer will break down the 7 October raid by the Qassam Brigades on the Nahal Oz military base, using the Israeli military’s newly released investigation and Qassam’s own footage of the operation.

And we’ll talk about all the latest developments in the ongoing efforts to extend the Gaza ceasefire deal, including Trump’s comments during his State of the Union Address, reports that US officials are talking directly to Hamas, as well as the president’s latest threats against the people of Gaza.

Please join Nora, Jon, Ali Abunimah, Tamara Nassar and Asa Winstanley for all this and more.

