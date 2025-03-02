During UK Column News’s excellent discussion on their Friday, February 28th programme, Trump’s AI generated video of his evil plans for Gaza was mentioned but not shown.

Last evening I received an article written by Aristarch as published by The Postil Magazine, that includes Trump’s AI video which was originally published on his Truth Social platform.

Aristarch provides his succinct comments about Trump’s designs as set forth in his Gaza 2025. What’s Next? video as follows.

“Trump Gaza”—The Genocide Glitz By Aristarch / March 1, 2025 The great thing about technology is that even a genocide can be given glitzy packaging, via AI, in order to sell it, and make it appealing to the average American, for whom Disney World is the epitome of American “civilization.” The typical reaction to such promotion is: “What’s there not to like?” Accordingly, President Donald Trump shared an AI generated music video on his social media platform, Truth Social. The video is called Gaza 2025. What’s Next? The video visualizes Trump’s dream for Gaza. The video imagines Gaza transformed into a glitzy “Riviera of the Middle East,” complete with skyscrapers, beaches, and luxury yachts. Good-old America hedonism, sold as “fun.” Never mind the blood-soaked earth on which this “fun” is being had. And there is the requisite jab at Muslims, with bearded belly dancers. Elon Musk shows up, with dollars falling from the sky, and Trump dances with a nearly naked woman, and then lounges on the beach with best-bud Bibi, for some downtime. And then there is the ominous, looming golden statue of Trump erected in Gaza, the new Golden Calf, around which his minions dance, cavort and “have lots of fun.” A very dark image of an Antichrist. It’s a Zionist’s paradise: Gaza without Gazans. Is this what MAGA is all about? Or, is it just glitz that makes America the “exceptional” nation? Genocide was never so much fun! Here are the lyrics to the rap song that plays in the background: Donald Trump will set you free,

bringing the life for all to see.

No more tunnels, no more fear.

Trump’s Gaza is finally here. Trump’s Gaza is shining bright,

golden future, a brand new life.

Feast and dance; the deed is done.

Trump Gaza number one. And here is the video… Or, you can watch it on Rumble here. About the Author Aristarch prefers to live off-grid, from where he can regard the world with a bit more clarity.

I don’t know about you but the AI image of Trump and his buddy Bibi sitting on the sands of Gaza’s beautiful beach makes me want to toss my cookies.

