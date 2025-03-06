I thank Michel Chossudovsky for sharing this document which confirms what has been long denied.

By Michel Chossudovsky • February 21, 2025

[This article titled Pentagon Recognizes “Officially” That Israel Is a Nuclear Power. Declassified Document by Prof. Michel Chossudovsky was first published by Global Research. You may read it here.]

The Institute for Defense Analyses (IDA), an entity on contract to the US Department of Defense, has released a previously classified military document which confirms Israel’s nuclear weapons program.

This is considered to be a landmark decision, widely interpreted as constituting a semi-official recognition by the US Department of Defense that Israel is a bona fide nuclear power. While the document confirms what is already known regarding Israel’s nuclear arsenal, the political implications are potentially far-reaching, particularly in relation to the ongoing negotiations pertaining to Iran’s alleged nuclear program.”

Who threatens whom in the Middle East:

A de facto acknowledgement by the US that Israel is a nuclear power threatening the Middle East in contrast to Iran’s non-existent nuclear weapons program

Moreover, as detailed below, the IDA report tacitly portrays Israel’s nuclear weapons program as an extension of that of the United States.

This 386-page 1987 report entitled “Critical Technological Assessment in Israel and NATO nations” provides details regarding Israel’s weapons systems including the development of the hydrogen bomb.

Click here to access the 386-page 1987 report or click the image below.

While the report was written 28 years ago, it confirms Israel’s capabilities to develop nuclear weapons, with an explosive capacity equivalent to 1000 times (Hiroshima) atomic bomb:

that in the 1980s Israelis were reaching the ability to create bombs considered a thousand times more powerful than atom bombs.

The report also states that:

“[Israel is] developing the kind of codes which will enable them to make hydrogen bombs. [1980s] That is, codes which detail fission and fusion processes on a microscopic and macroscopic level.”

The report also notes that research laboratories in Israel “are equivalent to our Los Alamos, Lawrence Livermore and Oak Ridge National Laboratories,” the key labs in developing America’s nuclear arsenal. (Quoted in Israel National News, March 25, 2015)

Israel’s nuclear infrastructure is “an almost exact parallel of the capability currently existing at our National Laboratories.”

The report intimates that Israel’s weapons industry including its nuclear program is essentially an extension of that of the US, developed with the active support and collaboration of US military research labs and US “defense contractors.”

In this regard, it also dispels the notion that the US was not made privy to Israeli classified information concerning its nuclear program, which in the earlier period was developed with the support of France.

The report also reveals that the Pentagon was fully informed regarding the intimate details of the Israeli program, which also suggests that it was developed in active collaboration with the US.

