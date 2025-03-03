Max Blumenthal and Aaron Maté’s wide ranging discussion covered a number of topics including Trump’s deep fake Gaza “Riviera” video.



Max also shared a wee song he created, “Rising Currents” using AI.



As I have commented elsewhere on this blog, I personally steer away from and refuse to use AI. For me, to do so is literally feeding The Beast.

This is the description for Max and Aaron’s video published February 27th:

Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate cover Israel's latest hostage deception, its takeover of southern Syria, Trump's outrageous AI Gaza video, his escalation of the economic war on Venezuela, the furor over his Ukraine plan, and more.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published 🤮 🤮 🤮

Also see this video clip posted on The Grayzone’s Substack:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Rising Currents by Max Blumenthal

I recommend subscribing to The Grayzone here on Substack.

Related posts:

I find it interesting that Sasha used the AI Chat Bot as a test and determined that it provided a “highly controlled narrative answer, which was fed to all MSM sources” which is not in the least surprising. The result also supports my concerns that by using such bot technology people are feeding the deep state’s AI beast: