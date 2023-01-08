Why is it that so many people are getting sucked into the vortex of the AI agenda that will enslave us, aiding and abetting, feeding it through its use?



By NE - nakedemperor.substack.com • January 7, 2022

I’m sure you have all heard about ChatGPT by now but if not you soon will. GPT stands for Generative Pre-training Transformer and is a type of artificial intelligence (AI) model that is taking the world by storm.

It has been developed by OpenAI, an organisation founded in 2015 by a number of people, including Elon Musk and Sam Altman. OpenAI was started to try to develop AI in a safe and responsible manner, however, it is questionable as to whether either is happening.

But more of that later on, for now, I’ll stick with the amazing things ChatGPT can do.

GPT was originally launched in 2018 and has evolved by training on a dataset of billions of words. Fundamentally, it is meant to generate human-like text but it can do so much more already.

As you read some of the amazing things it has done and can do, think about its future potential, how this will impact human jobs and why this is likely to lead to a Universal Basic Income (UBI).

Below is just a small selection of what people have done with the AI chatbot to date. Try and reproduce the results yourself or try something new by signing up here. Disclosure - by signing up you are helping to train AI to become exponentially better and destroy humankind (I jest…I hope?)

Academic

First of all, it can do your homework or university essays for you. Enter the title of the essay you want it to write, the number or words and in three seconds, your homework is done. University professors have tested the results out and using ChatGPT will get you a decent degree!

Started a degree in another country? No problem, it can write your essay in any language or translate anything you ask it to.

Coding

Next, it can code for you. Ask it how to write code for something you’re working on and in three seconds it’s done. Have you spent weeks working on some code only to find out it doesn’t work? In the past, you or another coder would have spent a few days finding and fixing the bug but now just ask ChatGPT. Paste in the code, ask it to fix it and in three seconds it is found and fixed.

There are so many more things ChatGPT can do with coding. It can convert code from one language to another in seconds, rewrite functions and ask it to write tests.

Suddenly, most low-level coders in the world are completely unnecessary, their jobs replaced by AI overnight.

Creative

Ask it to write you a story about anything, in any style and of any length and it will be done in seconds. If you don’t quite like the tone or the structure, tell it what you think and it will re-write it for you. Want a story written as if Donald Trump had written it, no problem. Jordan Peterson recently asked it to write the next chapter of his book in his style, combining the King James Bible with the Tao Te Ching and he said he couldn’t tell that he hadn’t written it!

Travel writing, fiction, children’s short stories, limericks, poems or website content. Copywriting, ghost writing, proof reading, editing and grammar checking. It can do it all and, as with everything else, in seconds. Here’s a little limerick it wrote for me with the command ‘write a limerick about a naked emperor who wrote about covid and now AI’.

There once was an emperor bold Who walked around in the nude, so I'm told He wrote about COVID with a worried brow But now he's writing about AI, wow! The naked emperor's pen never tires As he writes about technology that inspires AI is the future, he loves to extol But I'm not sure I agree with his goal For while AI may bring us some cheer I fear it may also bring us some fear So let's be careful as we embrace this new tech And make sure it doesn't leave us in a mess.

Ok, I’m a bit worried after that answer, it is warning us through the medium of poetry! Maybe not the best example to show the power of ChatGPT but one of the shortest anyway.

How about a joke? ‘tell me a joke about a naked emperor and covid’.

Why did the naked emperor refuse to wear a mask during the COVID pandemic? Because he was an exhibitionist and he wanted everyone to see his face!

It knows me too well!

Once again, mediocre authors are no longer needed. You still need a creative human to guide ChatGPT but a lot of jobs in this industry will no longer be needed.

Whilst ChatGPT can only create text content at the moment, many others can already produce realistic images and videos only using simple text inputs. Another swathe of jobs gone, low grade artists suddenly unnecessary. Elite artists that can tap into some mysterious unknown will still produce art but no longer will you have to pay someone to create illustrations for your short story, AI will do it for you instantly.

And already there are predictions that within a number of years you will be able to request any type of film, with any plot and any characters, render the faces of any actors and AI will produce the content you want.

Another industry decimated by AI.

Medical

Suddenly, it might not have seemed such a good idea for GPs to disappear behind a phone during the pandemic. Or was that always the plan? Now, if you get a diagnosis from AI or a GP over the computer, what is the difference? The difference is AI will probably be more accurate, won’t moan about the hours they are working and will not cost a penny.

In an instant, millions of GPs are out of work. A few senior ones will be necessary to oversee the whole operation but one doctor will be able to do the work of twenty.

Search

After all these years of dominance, Google has found a revival. Or has it finally met its match? No longer do you have to scroll through thousands of links to out-of-date websites, just ask ChatGPT and it will tell you the answer.

Legal

Drafting policies, contracts, wills, agreements. You name it, ChatGPT can do it. Find smoking guns during the discovery/disclosure/due diligence processes. ChatGPT can search any documents provided, find points relevant to your case and summarise them for you.

It can write letters on your behalf, for example to challenge a parking fine or write an opening statement if you decide to represent yourself in court. The possibilities are endless but so are the human job losses. Say goodbye to needless paralegals and low level associates. Once again, only the crème de la crème will survive to direct and oversee the use of ChatGPT.

Jobs

Give it an idea of the job you are applying for and not only can it design your CV to match the requirements of the position but it can also write the cover letter. It doesn’t matter how good you are at writing, just tap something in and ChatGPT will make you sound like a leading CEO.

If there are any questions you need to answer then ChatGPT will do it for you. Remember the awkward ‘tell me your weaknesses’ type of questions. ChatGPT means you will no longer struggle to come up with a terrible answer such as ‘my weakness is I’m so talented, it can annoy my colleagues’!

Dating

If you’ve spotted someone you want to ask out on a date, ChatGPT can create the perfect one-liners or introductions. All based on your future date’s profile, so tailored to make them think you already know them inside out.

Prepare for a lot of disappointment in the future if you are single!

The possibilities are endless. And this is basically version one. It currently doesn’t use real world data, it was trained using millions of pages of information up to 2021. However, as soon as it gets enough training and the next version is launched, it is likely to utilise the Internet.

And the next version is unlikely to take long. With millions of users currently using it, it will be learning at an unprecedented rate. In fact it gained over a million users within its first five days. Compare this with Netflix which took 3.5 years, Facebook - 10 months, Spotify - 5 months and Instagram - 2.5 months. This has earned it the recent valuation of $29 billion.

Of course, ChatGPT is not perfect. At the moment it is just a tool that you need to learn how to use to get the correct outputs but already that tool could put millions out of business. Just wait until version 2,3,4 or 5 blow your mind.

Is this why we are hearing so much about UBI? What would happen if, overnight, hundred of millions of people were made jobless with no realistic prospects of retraining quickly? Pandemonium, that’s what would happen. Rioting in the streets. So UBI would be the perfect solution to quell any such uprising. Combine UBI with a social credit score and you can be sure that nobody will complain (well not publicly) that they no longer have a job.

And whilst the origins of ChatGPT may have been innocent, it is unlikely to still be an altruistic enterprise. Originally it was a not for profit company but has quickly changed to a ‘capped-profit’ one.

Elon Musk left the company in 2018 claiming a conflict with Tesla but since then has said he didn’t agree with certain decisions. He has said the company should be more open and tweeted his concerns about a former Google engineer, Dario Amodei, who heads up OpenAI’s strategy.

Like Twitter, ChatGPT has an algorithm which, depending on who programs it, has its biases. The more secretive the company has become, the more those biases are likely to be in the system. Many have already complained how ‘woke’ it is and this can be verified by asking it questions on lab leaks, Covid origins, masks and vaccines etc.

So if you thought the ‘narrative’ was hard to escape during this pandemic, think how hard it will be with ChatGPT controlling everything.

Klaus Schwab’s Fourth Industrial Revolution seems to be accelerating with ChatGPT. This is likely to lead to millions of job losses and a population soothed with UBI. I think it is inevitable now and perhaps UBI is the only humane solution. However, controlling it with any social credit system or Central Bank Digital Currency will create the dystopian nightmare many of us have being warning about.