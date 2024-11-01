This post includes Judge Napolitano’s extremely interesting interviews with the incomparable Max Blumenthal and a new guest, Chief Master Sergeant – US Air Force (retired), Dennis Fritz.

During both of these interviews the Judge plays the truly appalling clip of rabid Zionist Rudy Giuliani’s comments on stage at Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally for Max and Dennis to comment upon. As Max says, “Giuliani is a fanatical Neocon racist.”

I highly recommend watching both of these interviews.

At the start of Max’s interview he shares more information about Jeremy Loffredo’s arrest and incarceration in Israel further to Jeremy’s first interview with Max and Aaron after he had returned to New York.

Retired Chief Master Sergeant – US Air Force, Dennis Fritz certainly has a lot of very interesting things to say about 9/11, the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan along with the current genocidal war in the Middle East.

The Chief comments upon the vested interests the US has had in all of these conflicts.

