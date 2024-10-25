I recommend listening to what Jeremy Loffredo told Max Blumenthal about his arrest, incarceration in solitary confinement and strange “trial” if you can call it that, in Israel during his interview with Max yesterday Thursday, October 24th.

Following the interview with Jeremy, Max and Aaron Maté cover the ongoing horrific ethnic cleansing of the residents of Gaza by Israeli occupation forces which are supported by the U.S. and the UK.

This is Max’s description for the video:

Jeremy Loffredo joins The Grayzone to discuss his disturbing and abusive detention by the Israeli police for the crime of journalism. Then Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate provide a war report from Gaza, where Israel embarks on a horrific plan to conquer the north, to Lebanon, where the Biden-Harris admin colludes with Israel to crush the country's sovereignty, to Iran, where a new leak shows the US spying on Israeli plans to attack Tehran, and back to the US, where the presidential campaign grows more absurd by the day.

The following report published by B’Tselem was referenced during The Grayzone discussion.

The world must stop the ethnic cleansing of northern Gaza 22 October 2024 The magnitude of the crimes Israel is currently committing in the northern Gaza Strip in its campaign to empty it of however many residents are left is impossible to describe, not just because hundreds of thousands of people enduring starvation, disease without access to medical care and incessant bombardments and gunfire defies comprehension, but because Israel has cut them off from the world. Ever since Israel’s current operation in the northern Gaza Strip began on 5 October, the area has been under a near complete siege, relentlessly pummelled by the military. Other than in the most exceptional cases, Israel does not allow humanitarian aid or emergency crews in, taking advantage of the fact that global attention has been diverted to irreversibly change reality on the ground. According to reports from humanitarian agencies, about 50,000 people have already been forced out of their homes since the offensive began. The three hospitals that still operate in northern Gaza are on the brink of collapse and themselves vulnerable to attack. The same goes for public buildings used as IDP camps, where many people who had sought refuge were killed in Israeli bombardments. The few testimonies that have trickled out of northern Gaza describe dead bodies lining the streets, hunger, drinking water nowhere to be found, and civilians being killed as bombs are dropped on their homes without warning or as they flee for their lives. For a year now, since the war began, the international community has shown utter impotence to stop the indiscriminate attack on civilians in the Gaza Strip. Now, when it is clearer than ever that Israel intends to forcibly displace northern Gaza’s residents by committing some of the gravest crimes under the laws of war, the world’s nations must take action. Without immediate, decisive action from the international community, without using every tool available - political, legal, economic - the mass killings in the northern Gaza Strip will continue and the suffering of its besieged civilians will grow. All international bodies and institutions must act now to compel Israel to stop the war and end the carnage.

Max showed a clip with vile far right wing Zionist extremist, Daniella Weiss which was taken from the livestream below which I had watched earlier. Unfortunately the auto translation from Hebrew to English isn’t very good but one certainly gets the gist of their evil plans by watching it. It appears to be a repeat of the horrific 1948 Al-Nakba.

Video clips of Daniella Weiss were also included in the Tantura film which I have linked below.

The description for the video is as follows.

Israel prepares to renew Gaza settlements Watch live from Be'eri in southern Israel as Knesset members of the Likud party and right-wing activists gather during the Jewish Feast of Sukkot. This event, titled "Preparing to Settle in Gaza," explores the future of Israeli settlements in the Gaza Strip. Key political figures and community leaders will discuss plans and strategies to renew settlements in the area, a subject of international interest. The gathering takes place amidst ongoing tensions in the region, with speakers emphasizing the importance of the Gaza settlements in Israel’s long-term political and security strategy.

