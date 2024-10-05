I highly recommend watching Peter Osborne’s interview with filmmaker, Richard Sanders regarding his new film for Al Jazeera, Investigating war crimes in Gaza which was released October 3rd.

This is the description for the interview:

Israeli soldiers ‘tiktoked’ war crimes: Filmmaker Richard Sanders on new Al Jazeera film “All uploaded under their real names and ranks” is how award-winning journalist Richard Sanders describes the Israeli soldiers' social media posts, which serve as key evidence in his latest Al Jazeera documentary. In a conversation with Middle East Eye columnist Peter Oborne, Sanders explains how these videos reveal acts of destruction and mistreatment of civilians in Gaza, exposing potential war crimes. The film explores a trove of over 2,500 social media accounts of Israeli soldiers, shedding light on shocking footage that Sanders calls “the first live-streamed genocide in history.” The documentary also features testimonies from brave Al Jazeera journalists in Gaza, juxtaposing the soldiers’ posts with the harsh reality on the ground.

I watched Al Jazeera’s new film by Richard Sanders the other night after it was first released. Having listened to Peter Osborne’s interview above, I am going to watch the film again.

The following is the description for the full film which is linked below.

This feature length investigation by Al Jazeera’s Investigative Unit exposes Israeli war crimes in the Gaza Strip through the medium of photos and videos posted online by Israeli soldiers themselves during the year long conflict. The I-Unit has built up a database of thousands of videos, photos and social media posts. Where possible it has identified the posters and those who appear. The material reveals a range of illegal activities, from wanton destruction and looting to the demolition of entire neighbourhoods and murder. The film also tells the story of the war through the eyes of Palestinian journalists, human rights workers and ordinary residents of the Gaza Strip. And it exposes the complicity of Western governments – in particular the use of RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus as a base for British surveillance flights over Gaza. “The west cannot hide, they cannot claim ignorance. Nobody can say they didn’t know,” says Palestinian writer, Susan Abulhawa. This is “the first livestream genocide in history … If people are ignorant they are wilfully ignorant,” she says.

If you haven’t read the article published by +972 Magazine on April 3rd which includes Israel’s use of an AI targeting programme called, “Daddy’s Home” amongst others, I recommend taking a look at it here: ‘Lavender’: The AI machine directing Israel’s bombing spree in Gaza

