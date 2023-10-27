"Palestine Hijacked" by Thomas Suárez
"How Zionism Forged an Apartheid State from River to Sea"
Although I haven’t read his book, Palestine Hijacked, I have listened to his presentation about it which I recommend, as linked below.
“A tour de force … Suárez’ diligent archival research that looks boldly at the impact of Zionism on Palestine and its people in the first part of the 20th century … is the first comprehensive and structured analysis of the violence and terror employed by the Zionist movement, and later the state of Israel, against the people of Palestine. Much of the suffering we witness today can be explained by, and connected to, this formative period ….” —Ilan Pappé, Israeli historian and author
About this book
How terror was used by Zionist militias to transform Palestine into an apartheid settler state
The Israel-Palestine “conflict” is typically understood to be a clash between two ethnic groups—Arabs and Jews—inhabiting the same land. Thomas Suárez digs deep below these preconceptions and their supporting “narratives” to expose something starkly different: The violent take-over of Palestine by a European racial-nationalist settler movement, Zionism, using terror to assert by force a claim to the land that has no legal or moral basis.
Drawing extensively from original source documents, many revealed here for the first time, Suárez interweaves secret intelligence reports, newly-declassified military and diplomatic correspondence, and the terrorists’ own records boasting of their successes. His shocking account details a litany of Zionist terrorism against anyone in their way—the indigenous Palestinians, the British who had helped establish Zionism, and Jews who opposed the Zionist agenda.
Far from being isolated atrocities by rogue groups, the use of terror was deliberate and sustained, carried out or supported by the same leaders who then established and led the Israeli state. We are still living this history: The book proves that Israel's regime of Apartheid against the Palestinians and the continued expropriation of their country are not the result of complex historical circumstances, but the intended, singular goal of Zionism since its beginning.
If you haven’t already, I also highly recommend watching the following documentaries based upon archival records.
In November 1917, Britain’s Balfour Declaration opened the door to the founding of Israel 30 years later. And it has had a major impact on the Middle East.
The British government issued a public statement that contained a letter from Foreign Minister Arthur Balfour to Lord Lionel Walter Rothschild, a leader of the British Jewish community. He forwarded it to the Zionist Federation of Great Britain and Ireland. It began, “His Majesty’s Government view with favour the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people” and was the first public statement of support for Zionism by a major political power.
If you haven’t already, please also watch the 2013 four-part documentary, Al-Nakba: The Palestinian Catastrophe which I cannot recommend highly enough. It draws upon a wealth of archival material including documents, photographs and film footage along with interviews.
Al-Nakba: The Palestinian Catastrophe – "A series on the Palestinian ‘catastrophe’ of 1948 that led to dispossession and conflict that still endures."
Map image from a 1937 Palestinian school textbook illustrates the truth of Palestine's location and size as taught to school children at that time.
