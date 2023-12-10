All that has been hidden will be revealed. 🔎

All that has been hidden will be revealed. 🔎

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Cathy K-Pink's avatar
Cathy K-Pink
Oct 7, 2024

I had downloaded this a year ago. Forgot about (and my son hijacked my YouTube account lol - I really need to get him his own). Woke in the middle of the night and watched the first hour. Heartbreaking. It really is. The lies are falling apart. It is said the Israeli gov has all the evidence under lock and key. I wouldn’t be surprised if they destroy it. Being that these solders are in their 90s, witnesses will soon be gone too.

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