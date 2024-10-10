Last night UK time, Kit Klarenberg and Alex Rubinstein of Active Measures live-streamed their discussion regarding their grave concerns about the incarceration of their colleague, Jeremy Loffredo.

This was Jeremy’s most recent post on Twitter/X:

Please watch Jeremy’s video report above as downloaded from his Twitter/X account:

Jeremy was with Andrey X when he was taken by the IOF yesterday, October 9th.

Please listen to the discussion with Kit Klarenberg and Alex Rubenstein which was recorded yesterday, October 9, 2024.

Watch Jeremy’s Kill them all : inside the Israeli blockade on Gaza aid published by The Grayzone March 21, 2024:

Journalist Jeremy Loffredo goes inside the grassroots Israeli campaign to block desperately needed aid to the besieged Gaza Strip and elicits the shockingly candid views of the Jewish Israeli nationalists manning the barricades. Setting out on a bus caravan through illegal Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank, Loffredo arrives at the Kerem Shalom crossing to Gaza, filming Israeli citizens as they physically block trucks loaded with flour and other essential goods. There, a reservist who served in the military assault on Gaza confesses to an array of war crimes, including blowing up the offices of UN centers dedicated to providing food to the local population. Loffredo then joins nationalists on a march toward Gaza, where they hope to establish new settlements after the population is violently driven out.

I will share any updates I see about Jeremy. In the meantime, please pray for the safety, health and wellbeing of all the remaining residents of Gaza and Palestine’s occupied West Bank along with members of the press and other organisations on the ground doing whatever they can to help. 🙏

