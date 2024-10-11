"American Journalist Could Face Death Penalty for Reporting in Israel" by Kit Klarenberg
"American reporter Jeremy Loffredo could face life in prison or even the death penalty for the ''crime'' of journalism. Prosecutors argue his reporting was "aiding the enemy in war time."
This is not good news from Kit Klarenberg which I received in my inbox at 11:33pm BST.
American Journalist Could Face Death Penalty for Reporting in Israel
American reporter Jeremy Loffredo could face life in prison or even the death penalty for the ''crime'' of journalism. Prosecutors argue his reporting was "aiding the enemy in war time."
Ay Kit Klarenberg • ACTIVE MEASURES • October 10, 2024
If you liked this video, consider supporting our project on Substack, Patreon, or BuyMeACoffee.
Subscribe to ACTIVE MEASURES
Launched 5 months ago
An investigative journalism project by Kit Klarenberg and Alex Rubinstein. Decrypting the imperial media narrative matrix.
For more information about how Jeremy Loffredo became an investigative reporter please listen to this interview with him by Thaddeus Russell of the Unregistered Podcast dated April 11, 2024.
During the interview a above they discuss Jeremy’s video of the Israelis blocking aid as previously shared.
Mar 21, 2024 #TheGrayzone
Journalist Jeremy Loffredo goes inside the grassroots Israeli campaign to block desperately needed aid to the besieged Gaza Strip and elicits the shockingly candid views of the Jewish Israeli nationalists manning the barricades.
Setting out on a bus caravan through illegal Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank, Loffredo arrives at the Kerem Shalom crossing to Gaza, filming Israeli citizens as they physically block trucks loaded with flour and other essential goods. There, a reservist who served in the military assault on Gaza confesses to an array of war crimes, including blowing up the offices of UN centers dedicated to providing food to the local population.
Loffredo then joins nationalists on a march toward Gaza, where they hope to establish new settlements after the population is violently driven out.
This original Grayzone report was produced thanks to viewers like you.
Please pray for Jeremy, that he is protected and not harmed by the Israelis. Please pray for Jeremy’s immediate releaese. 🙏
If you live in the U.S. please contact your local representative and ask them to urgently help to arrange for Jeremy’s immediate release.
Someone posted the following yesterday:
“Call: 1-888-407-4747. #State Dept. Call every day. Ask for Comment on and help help with intervention to release Jeremy Loffredo. Journalism is not a crime. He is an American Citizen. Act every day.”
Please pray for Jeremy. 🙏
My representative still thinks there were beheaded babies. He won’t be much help.