This is not good news from Kit Klarenberg which I received in my inbox at 11:33pm BST.

For more information about how Jeremy Loffredo became an investigative reporter please listen to this interview with him by Thaddeus Russell of the Unregistered Podcast dated April 11, 2024.

During the interview a above they discuss Jeremy’s video of the Israelis blocking aid as previously shared.

Mar 21, 2024 #TheGrayzone Journalist Jeremy Loffredo goes inside the grassroots Israeli campaign to block desperately needed aid to the besieged Gaza Strip and elicits the shockingly candid views of the Jewish Israeli nationalists manning the barricades. Setting out on a bus caravan through illegal Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank, Loffredo arrives at the Kerem Shalom crossing to Gaza, filming Israeli citizens as they physically block trucks loaded with flour and other essential goods. There, a reservist who served in the military assault on Gaza confesses to an array of war crimes, including blowing up the offices of UN centers dedicated to providing food to the local population. Loffredo then joins nationalists on a march toward Gaza, where they hope to establish new settlements after the population is violently driven out. This original Grayzone report was produced thanks to viewers like you.

Please pray for Jeremy, that he is protected and not harmed by the Israelis. Please pray for Jeremy's immediate releaese.

If you live in the U.S. please contact your local representative and ask them to urgently help to arrange for Jeremy's immediate release.

“Call: 1-888-407-4747. #State Dept. Call every day. Ask for Comment on and help help with intervention to release Jeremy Loffredo. Journalism is not a crime. He is an American Citizen. Act every day.”



Please pray for Jeremy.