"What's Britain Doing in Lebanon?" by Mark Curtis for Declassified UK
"Explainer: As Israel bombards Beirut, we take a look at Britain’s military role in Lebanon."
  
Azra Dale
"Israel, Blackmail and the Presidents" by Sam Husseini
"Report: Samuel Pisar, Blinken's stepfather, was Jeffrey Epstein's legal advisor as well as Robert Maxwell's."
  
Azra Dale
"Will Trump or Harris Be Worse? Two Palestinians Weigh In" with Useful Idiots, Katie Halper & Aaron Maté
"Filmmaker Lexi Alexander and political strategist Rania Batrice each take a side"
  
Azra Dale
"Iran and Hezbollah Ready IDF's Humiliating Defeat" with Professor Mohammad Marandi
I thought that this was an important and interesting interview with Professor Mohammad Marandi by Danny Haiphong published today, November 3rd.
  
Azra Dale
"As a former staffer, I feel betrayed by Harris. But Trump would be catastrophic" by Lily Greenberg
"Progressive movements and Palestinians will suffer the most under Trump. We cannot abdicate our power within the Democratic Party, limited as it may…
  
Azra Dale
"Kushner, Raking in Saudi Dough, Targeted by Democrats" by Michael Isikoff
"Raskin, Wyden ask a cautious Garland to appoint a special counsel to investigate the Saudi 'management fees' and foreign activities of the 'shadow…
  
Azra Dale
"What America did is shocking and no one’s allowed to talk about it" by Matt Kennard
"Britain is a vassal state of the United States"
"Max Blumenthal : Israel’s Abuses Continue" + More information about Jeremy Loffredo
"Chief Master Sergeant (retired) Dennis Fritz : Why the US Invaded Afghanistan and Iraq"
  
Azra Dale

October 2024

"A stunning de-capitation? The Netanyahu “madness” by Alastair Crooke
"All the war “games” played over successive years have resulted in America losing."
  
Azra Dale
"Disgraced CIA director Looks to Cash-In on Gaza Concentration Camps" by Dan Cohen
"General David Petraeus heads a U.S. plan to convert the Gaza Strip into a grid of walled-off biometric concentration camps. Will Netanyahu accept it?"
  
Azra Dale
"Israelism – a never-ending war for the Holy Land?"
I thank Vanessa Beeley for letting us know that the film Israelism has been uploaded to YouTube.
  
Azra Dale
“Israel Is NOT WINNING” – Military Analyst Elijah J. Magnier
"Why Israel's terror campaign against civilians hasn't resulted in the victory they expected"
  
Azra Dale
