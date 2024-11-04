All that has been hidden will be revealed. 🔎
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
"What's Britain Doing in Lebanon?" by Mark Curtis for Declassified UK
"Explainer: As Israel bombards Beirut, we take a look at Britain’s military role in Lebanon."
12 hrs ago
•
Azra Dale
19
Share this post
"What's Britain Doing in Lebanon?" by Mark Curtis for Declassified UK
azradale.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
4
"Israel, Blackmail and the Presidents" by Sam Husseini
"Report: Samuel Pisar, Blinken's stepfather, was Jeffrey Epstein's legal advisor as well as Robert Maxwell's."
Nov 4
•
Azra Dale
9
Share this post
"Israel, Blackmail and the Presidents" by Sam Husseini
azradale.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
"Will Trump or Harris Be Worse? Two Palestinians Weigh In" with Useful Idiots, Katie Halper & Aaron Maté
"Filmmaker Lexi Alexander and political strategist Rania Batrice each take a side"
Nov 4
•
Azra Dale
5
Share this post
"Will Trump or Harris Be Worse? Two Palestinians Weigh In" with Useful Idiots, Katie Halper & Aaron Maté
azradale.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
"Iran and Hezbollah Ready IDF's Humiliating Defeat" with Professor Mohammad Marandi
I thought that this was an important and interesting interview with Professor Mohammad Marandi by Danny Haiphong published today, November 3rd.
Nov 3
•
Azra Dale
9
Share this post
"Iran and Hezbollah Ready IDF's Humiliating Defeat" with Professor Mohammad Marandi
azradale.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
"As a former staffer, I feel betrayed by Harris. But Trump would be catastrophic" by Lily Greenberg
"Progressive movements and Palestinians will suffer the most under Trump. We cannot abdicate our power within the Democratic Party, limited as it may…
Nov 3
•
Azra Dale
5
Share this post
"As a former staffer, I feel betrayed by Harris. But Trump would be catastrophic" by Lily Greenberg
azradale.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3
"Kushner, Raking in Saudi Dough, Targeted by Democrats" by Michael Isikoff
"Raskin, Wyden ask a cautious Garland to appoint a special counsel to investigate the Saudi 'management fees' and foreign activities of the 'shadow…
Nov 1
•
Azra Dale
5
Share this post
"Kushner, Raking in Saudi Dough, Targeted by Democrats" by Michael Isikoff
azradale.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
"What America did is shocking and no one’s allowed to talk about it" by Matt Kennard
"Britain is a vassal state of the United States"
Nov 1
24
Share this post
"What America did is shocking and no one’s allowed to talk about it" by Matt Kennard
azradale.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
"Max Blumenthal : Israel’s Abuses Continue" + More information about Jeremy Loffredo
"Chief Master Sergeant (retired) Dennis Fritz : Why the US Invaded Afghanistan and Iraq"
Nov 1
•
Azra Dale
5
Share this post
"Max Blumenthal : Israel’s Abuses Continue" + More information about Jeremy Loffredo
azradale.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
October 2024
"A stunning de-capitation? The Netanyahu “madness” by Alastair Crooke
"All the war “games” played over successive years have resulted in America losing."
Oct 30
•
Azra Dale
15
Share this post
"A stunning de-capitation? The Netanyahu “madness” by Alastair Crooke
azradale.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
"Disgraced CIA director Looks to Cash-In on Gaza Concentration Camps" by Dan Cohen
"General David Petraeus heads a U.S. plan to convert the Gaza Strip into a grid of walled-off biometric concentration camps. Will Netanyahu accept it?"
Oct 30
•
Azra Dale
13
Share this post
"Disgraced CIA director Looks to Cash-In on Gaza Concentration Camps" by Dan Cohen
azradale.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3
"Israelism – a never-ending war for the Holy Land?"
I thank Vanessa Beeley for letting us know that the film Israelism has been uploaded to YouTube.
Oct 29
•
Azra Dale
15
Share this post
"Israelism – a never-ending war for the Holy Land?"
azradale.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
7
“Israel Is NOT WINNING” – Military Analyst Elijah J. Magnier
"Why Israel's terror campaign against civilians hasn't resulted in the victory they expected"
Oct 27
•
Azra Dale
15
Share this post
“Israel Is NOT WINNING” – Military Analyst Elijah J. Magnier
azradale.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
© 2024 Azra Dale
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts