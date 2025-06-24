I don’t know about you but I have been a wee bit bogged down with what has been happening with Israel’s war against Iran primarily backed by the US and UK.

This short “auto dub” video compilation provides a glimpse of what has been and is going on with Iran’s counter attacks on Israel.

The following is a reposting of an article by Ricky Hale as published by Council Estate Media at 1:42pm GMT today.

Anti-imperialist Nexus

You will never guess which country I'm talking about...

By Ricky Hale and Council Estate Media • June 24, 2025

Is there currently a ceasefire between Israel and Iran? No one seems sure. Not even, Grok, the fountain of all knowledge in the universe can give me an answer, and yes, I conduct all of my research through Grok. You can stop looking at me like that! Only an idiot wouldn't trust an AI programmed by Elon Musk...

All I know is that Donald Trump excitedly bragged he had negotiated a ceasefire and then Israel and Iran fired missiles at each other, forcing him to delete his social media posts. It is hard to get any definitive information of the damage on either side, but there is footage of big explosions such as the below in Tehran.

A bunch of claims are going around, but the most plausible is that Israel deliberately violated the ceasefire and blamed Iran. Israel has a history of violating 962 ceasefires and has been bombing Lebanon non-stop since a ceasefire was agreed there. This shows you can't trust Israel with a ceasefire any more than you can trust Trump with babysitting duty.

If Israel really did violate the ceasefire, it seems near certain the intent is to drag the US fully into the war. The iron dome is almost depleted, and when that happens, even Iran's cheapest missiles and drones will make it through. Given Israel has already taken extensive damage, this would have been a disaster for a country with such a low pain threshold.

Israelis are flocking to Cyprus like it was promised to them in a 3,000 year old book. Cypriots are freaking out about the loss of sovereignty as Zionists buy up huge chunks of real estate, in case they lose occupied Palestine. It could be a matter of time until Cypriots are forced out of their homes into concentration camps and called "antisemites" for objecting. The world let Zionists get away with this once so don't doubt it would let it happen a second time.

All I can say for certain about the possible ceasefire is that Israel will not honour it. The Israelis will be actively plotting a decapitation strike on the Iranian leadership. The only question is will they strike soon or wait until they've rebuilt their air defences?

The Israelis will also be preparing a false flag to drag their US puppets into this war. Their ultimate goal is to make the guy, whose wife keeps kissing her yoga instructor, king of Iran.

Reza Pahlavi is a buddy of Netanyahu who is openly supportive of the Israeli strikes against his people. I believe the word for that is treason. He has demanded the IRGC pledge its allegiance to him and overthrow the Iranian leadership. It would actually be funny if the IRGC pretended to agree and then invited him over and locked him up. No one would be more relieved than his wife and her yoga instructor...

Pahlavi is such a strong man, he has never worked a day in his life, lives off his mother's wealth, and can't even open a bottle without asking a woman for help.

Pahlavi's father was re-installed as a brutal dictator in the 1950s when the US overthrew a democratic government so it could steal Iran's oil. The son of the brutal dictator calls himself "Crown Prince" and Fox News is determined that his royal highness will take his throne, even though Iranians hate him. That's how serious these people are about Iranian democracy.

It's imperative for humanity that Iran beats off the empire and maintains its sovereignty. You don't have to think the Iranian government is wonderful to agree with that statement. You just have to understand the empire will not stop spreading violence and destruction across the globe until it meets its match. If you are tired of the cycle of bombing democracy into people who never asked for liberation, the opportunity to end it is here.

The rumours are that the Russians and Chinese are rapidly arming Iran and possibly even sending troops over there. I've even heard claims they are sending nukes, and while this is impossible to verify, we know that China has been sending cargo planes, the contents of which are anyone's guess.

It's plausible that all these attacks on Iran's nuclear sites have achieved is a nuclear-armed Iran, something that would never have happened if Trump had honoured the original nuclear agreement. This could be the most spectacular backfire in history...

Thank you for reading. All of my [Ricky Hale’s] content will always be freely available, but if you wish to support my work, you can do so at Ko-fi or Patreon. Likes, shares and comments also help massively.