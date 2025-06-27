All that has been hidden will be revealed. 🔎

All that has been hidden will be revealed. 🔎

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Once upon a Time.'s avatar
Once upon a Time.
7h

“ AlistairCrooke asserts that there was no evidence that Iran was close to having a Nuclear weapon …….and without having the evidence…..no action should have been taken…!!

Well what kind of nonsense is that…..does HE have any evidence that they were NOT close….? The man is a buffoon ….is he not aware of all the other nefarious agendas they have been running and continue to run……funneling millions if not hundreds of millions of dollars to criminal murderous gangs of terrorists throughout the entire region……and beyond it must be stated…!!….Evidence of which abounds….“ The man is a buffoon .”…….an appeaser .”

Perhaps we should all just wait and see……is that what he is suggesting….? How stupid can he be…?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Once upon a Time.'s avatar
Once upon a Time.
7h

Has this former “diplomat” no knowledge of History….?…….of the events leading up to world War II…….? Had action been taken……instead of the endless appeasements…..that fucking madman Hitler might have been stopped.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Azra Dale
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture