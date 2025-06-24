All that has been hidden will be revealed. 🔎

Mrs H
10h

Food for thought. Bilderberg. June 12 (assuming it was posted same day). Peter Thiel caught on the street, po-faced, marching. Day before Israel's unprovoked attack.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XJ_NohVsybA

Now watch Alistair Crooke's account (on JudgeNap yesterday) of IAEA using AI (Mosaic/Palantir) to inform Israel's attack. Evidence presented by IAEA 6 and 12 June.

@3:25 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6RM5bChTGPA&t=205s

