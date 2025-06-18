Last night I watched the interview Dimitri Lascaris had with former UN Human Rights lawyer, Craig Mokhiber and found the discussion with the two experienced lawyers very interesting and informative.

The reality of Israel’s long denied and undeclared possession of nuclear weapons is pivotal to the current dangerous situation in Western Asia following Israel’s brutal attack on Iran with help from the US, Britain and other entities, followed by Iran’s military response.

I recommend listening to the discussion which Dimitri published on his Substack as re-posted below.

F ormer U.N. human rights lawyer says that, by attacking Iran, Israel has committed the supreme crime - the crime of aggression DBy Dimitri Lascaris • Reason2Resist • June 17, 2025 Since Israel attacked Iran several days ago, the so-called “mainstream” discourse in the West has been chock full of proclamations that Israel has a “right to defend itself”. But there have been few (if any) competent analyses of the lawfulness of Israel’s actions. To examine the legality of Israel's attacks on Iran and Iran's response to those attacks, I spoke this week with former United Nations human rights lawyer, Craig Mokhiber. Craig is a specialist in international human rights law, policy, and methodology. On October 28, 2023, three weeks after Israel’s genocidal assault on Gaza began, Craig stepped down as the director of the New York office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, four days before he was due to retire. In his final letter to High Commissioner Volker Türk, Craig harshly criticized the organization's response to Israel’s war on Gaza, calling Israel's military intervention a "textbook genocide" and accusing the UN of failing to act. You can watch and listen to our discussion here:

