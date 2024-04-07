I highly recommend listening to Reinette Senum's interview with documentary filmmaker Matthew Tower.



If I hadn’t journeyed down so many rabbit holes myself in seeking answers to the many questions my mind has conjured up for me along this long and winding journey, I may not have stuck with it. I am very glad that I did just that since Matthew imparted what was for me the answers to a few key questions that have been niggling at me for some time.

The following is a reposting of Reinette’s excellent blog with her interview of Matthew Tower.

I suggest reading Reinette’s summary below before you watch the interview by clicking on the image below which will take you to the original.

April 8th, URGENT CONSIDERATION: Is the threat of a mass US/ European power outage and martial law imminent??

By Reinette Senum • April 6, 2024

I urge you to pay close attention and be open-minded regarding the following information, as it contains a critical warning that could impact us all. While I typically focus on solutions rather than spreading fear, the current geopolitical climate demands our attention. Recent events, including the ongoing crisis in Gaza, the Baltimore Francis Scott Key bridge collapse (now being plucked out of the river by a crane with a "CIA history"), and the recent bombing of the Iranian embassy by Israeli forces suggest that we may be on the brink of a full-scale global conflict.

The urgency is compounded by the predictive programming evident in Obama's disturbing film, 'Leave the World Behind,' coupled with recent signs pointing to a significant event aligning with the forthcoming solar eclipse on April 8th, as previously detailed in my substack post, HERE. While I am cautious about assigning specific dates to potential events, the convergence of unusual occurrences, such as states declaring States of Emergency and mobilization of the National Guard in preparation for the solar eclipse, raises serious concerns.

More importantly, my interview with Matthew Tower, documentary filmmaker of Israel's Second 9/11: How Zionism Conquered JFK, America, and Palestine, is causing me to want to put out a severe warning to my friends, subscribers, and beyond.

According to Tower, on April 8th or soon after, there is a strong likelihood of a coordinated attack on the power grids of the United States and Europe, along with widespread internet disruptions. Such a disruption could last for a minimum of 10 days, providing the perpetrators with a pretext to blame an innocent actor — rather than those who have been behind almost every assassination and false flag event of the last 60 years — and escalate us into a full-blown WWIII.

I cannot urge you enough to watch my interview above, as well as Matthew Tower's documentary, Israel's Second 9/11: How Zionism Conquered JFK, America, and Palestine on Rumble…. AND SHARE WIDELY.

Tower presents a complex theory suggesting that the QAnon conspiracy, migrant invasion, Gaza genocide, Ukraine, and various geopolitical tensions are all interconnected elements of a larger plot, implicating the CIA, Israeli Zionists, and Donald Trump in an intricate scheme aimed at reshaping global and domestic politics.

The narrative covers a broad range of topics, including but not limited to the manipulation of electoral outcomes, orchestrated power outages, anticipated martial law, and even larger potential global conflicts. Tower unveils a highly coordinated effort to return Donald Trump to the presidency through unconventional and illicit means, leveraging societal and technological disruptions to facilitate this transition. He further posits that these events are possibly designed to culminate in war with Iran, driven by a deep-seated Zionist agenda. This video comes with a call for public vigilance and a reevaluation of widely accepted narratives, urging viewers to reconsider the underlying truths of contemporary global dynamics.

Here are just a few excerpt highlights from the historical context within Tower’s documentary. I highly recommend you watch this video to fully understand what is currently at play and share it widely: