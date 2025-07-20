I hadn’t intended to spend any more time on the Epstein files however, since it’s Sunday afternoon I allowed myself to watch ‘just one more video’ which was the interview with Tina Brown linked below.

Tina Brown is a titan of media in her own right. If you are not familiar with her the following is an excerpt from the introduction to Tina Brown’s relatively new Substack, Fresh Hell:

I’ve been a transatlantic media diva for close to four decades – editor in chief of Tatler, Vanity Fair, The New Yorker, Talk, founder of The Daily Beast news site, and The Women in the World Summits, author of two best-selling royal tomes The Diana Chronicles and The Palace Papers, and The Vanity Fair Diaries, creator of Truth Tellers, an annual investigative journalism summit in London in honor of my late fabulous newspaperman husband Sir Harry Evans. Thanks to the crazy creative roller coaster of my life, I’ve collaborated and collided with so many great writers, culture shapers, newshounds, and iconoclasts over the years. So at a time when we awake every day to a news alert from Hades, I now have a place to share some of my intel and invite you to join the conversation.

I recommend listening to the following interview with Tina Brown by Daily Beast Executive Editor, Hugh Dougherty. The description for the interview is as follows.

Tina Brown joins Daily Beast Executive Editor Hugh Dougherty to revisit the scandal she helped break wide open—Jeffrey Epstein—and how it now threatens to fracture MAGA from within. Brown, co-founder of The Daily Beast and former editor of Vanity Fair and The New Yorker, reflects on commissioning the explosive 2010 Epstein exposé that first named names like Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, and Larry Summers. She recalls Epstein’s chilling intimidation tactics—including showing up uninvited to her office—and explains how he leveraged social status, political donations, and kompromat to shield himself for decades. Brown also reveals that Ghislaine Maxwell was more socially visible than Epstein in the 1990s and how her husband exposed Robert Maxwell as a crooked businessman years earlier. As new revelations emerge—including that an FBI source warned Epstein “would never make it to trial”—Brown unpacks why this scandal still haunts Trump, whose bond with Epstein spanned 15 years. She describes how Trump’s recent meltdown on Truth Social, dismissing his base as “weak” and “stupid,” signals a dangerous rupture. And with MAGA obsessed with pedophilia conspiracies, Brown warns: this may be the one scandal Trump can’t shake—because for once, his base might not let him. 00:00 - Introduction 02:30 - Epstein at Clinton Global Initiative 04:30 - Trump The Scenester 05:23 - Epstein Story Surfaces 09:25 - Famous People Named 10:15 - Epstein Calls Tina 10:58 - Epstein Ambushes Tina 14:10 - Dinner At Epstein's 17:45 - Epstein's Terrible Impact 19:55 - Epstein's Dark Fate 23:00 - Trump's Epstein Files 26:09 - Trump The Epstein Pal 27:49 - Why Trump Fumbled Epstein Files 29:09 - MAGA Owns Trump 31:14 - Trump Thinks MAGA Is Stupid 33:44 - Trump Epstein Tipping Point 36:22 - Dan Bongino's Predicament 39:33 - Epstein's Banking Connections? 41:13 - Epstein's Victims 42:48 - What Trump Does Next 44:42 - Wrap Up

