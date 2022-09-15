This most certainly is not a surprise.

But we're going to get them...

By Techno Fog • September 9, 2022

Your humble author, as promised, is involved in litigation to extract records from the federal government. It’s easy to talk about current events. The more difficult part is suing federal agencies for documentation of their wrongdoing.

This involves initiating FOIA requests, which are rarely answered quickly or completely. Out of our 75+ FOIA requests from this past year, only one was answered quickly and fully. A small miracle.

That was where we obtained CDC e-mails disclosing how they changed the definition of “vaccine” because of the efficacy problems with the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines. It’s a must-read if you haven’t seen it already (even if it got us wrongly flagged on the Carnegie Mellon University COVID-19 “misinformation” watchlist):

Then there are the records we must fight for.

One development we can divulge is our effort to obtain the FBI’s records on Jeffrey Epstein. We made a simple request: hand over all FBI interviews with Epstein. We know those records are out there, as we were the first to report that Epstein had been a source for the FBI. (It was later confirmed that Epstein cooperated on a Bear Stearns investigation.)

But we’re not convinced that was the only time Epstein spoke with the FBI. There were other hints and rumors that he worked with the US government to recover stolen funds. Thus the FOIA request.

How did the FBI respond? Not by denying the existence of any records.

Instead, the FBI is hiding behind FOIA’s law enforcement exemption, stating that the production of the Epstein records would interfere with ongoing law enforcement investigations:

“The records responsive to your request are law enforcement records; there is a pending or prospective law enforcement proceeding relevant to these responsive records, and release of the information could reasonably be expected to interfere with enforcement proceedings.”



We’re exceedingly doubtful that the release of the Epstein records would “interfere with enforcement proceedings.” Ghislaine Maxwell has been convicted and Epstein is dead. The only potential tie might be from a grand jury investigation into “other possible co-conspirators of Jeffrey Epstein.” But that was from the summer of 2020 and we rightly assume no charges were brought against whoever was being investigated.

It’s more likely that the Epstein records might embarrass the FBI. The DOJ and FBI have been known to abuse the FOIA law enforcement exemption to hide investigative materials from public release. We’ve seen them do it. And they’re doing it again.

But here’s the good news: the FBI’s response is a tacit admission that these records exist. We’ll fight for them. And we’ll get them.

Stay tuned, and thanks for your support.

Techno