Having done quite a bit of research regarding the vile duo of Ghislaine Maxwell and Epstein in the past decade and a half prior to joining Substack, Tucker Carlson’s interview with historian Darryl Cooper is the best recent discussion I have listened to thus far.

The interview provides information about Epstein’s “business model” and operations along with connections to some very unsavoury characters and intelligence agencies.

This is Tucker’s description for the interview:

The true history of the Jeffrey Epstein case, from America’s most honest historian. Darryl Cooper, live. Darryl Cooper is the creator of The Martyr Made Podcast, and is the co-host of The Unraveling with Jocko Willink, and Provoked w/Scott Horton. He lives with his family on his farm in Idaho. Chapters: 0:00 The Strange Origins of Jeffrey Epstein and His Connection to Bill Barr 9:05 Epstein’s Money Laundering 16:53 Did Epstein Belong to Intelligence? 29:02 Epstein’s Connection to Iran-Contra 45:22 Who Really Was Robert Maxwell? 58:12 Robert Maxwell’s Mysterious Death 1:02:49 How Epstein Got Connected to the Maxwell Family 1:06:20 How Epstein Intimidated and Threatened Journalists Who Dared to Ask Questions 1:12:53 How Epstein Got Rich and His Strange Relationship With Les Wexner 1:25:06 Is There Any Documented Financial Records of Epstein’s Supposed Hedge Fund? 1:30:19 How Epstein Used Victoria’s Secret to Scout His Victims 1:35:04 Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s Sex Crimes in Palm Beach 1:46:46 Why Epstein Escaped to Israel 1:54:40 The Lolita Express, Satanic Art, and Tony Podesta 2:15:22 The True Definition of Evil 2:26:16 Did Epstein Kill Himself? 2:35:56 Cooper’s Message to the White House 2:40:46 Why Is Mark Levin Afraid of Darryl Cooper?

