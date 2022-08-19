After having to go back and re-write her already lengthy manuscript to include further information she came across during her deep research, Whitney Webb’s book, One Nation Under Blackmail is finally being published.

It is important to remember that Epstein was not an anomaly. One must understand his governmental and economic ties, not just in the U.S.



”You really have to understand the history to know what’s going on… It’s a very complex situation… People need to know how we got here.” – Whitney Webb

One Nation Under Blackmail AUGUST 10, 2022 In this episode, Whitney gives an overview of her upcoming book One Nation Under Blackmail, discussing in general terms what the book covers, its thesis, and what it hopes to accomplish. Also addressed are some frequently asked questions about shipping, an audiobook version, etc.

Please listen to Whitney provide a fairly detailed overview of her book by clicking on the image below.

[Edit 18 July 2025: Most unfortunately the original video in the image below is no longer available. As such, I recommend watching Whitney’s interview with James Corbett from November 2022 which I have embedded at the end of this blog.]

Questions about the book? The book is now 2 volumes. Volume 1 will be published on September 22, 2022.

Find previous episodes on all podcast platforms. Podcast Timestamps 01:47 Why Is The Book So Long?

03.16 Placing Epstein In The Network

04:28 What Is This Network?

06:24 The Enterprise

07:37 Bruce Hemmings Quote

13:50 Structure Of The Book

17:05 Key Businessmen Linked To The Mob

19:14 1920s And 30s, Organized Crime In New York politics

24:25 Epstein’s connections In The 80s And Watergate

25:57 The Private CIA

28:54 William Casey

31:54 Iran Contra

33:00 Savings And Loans

35:46 Bill Clinton, Arkansas, Mena

36:19 Robert Maxwell And Promis Software

40:37 Weapons Plan

42:55 Part One Ends – Reagan, Franklin Scandal, Airlines

46:06 Epstein’s Early Life Through Bear Stearns

46:27 Epstein And Real Estate

49:15 Les Wexner

51:01 Death Of Robert Maxwell, Ghislaine Maxwell

52.12 Epstein’s Visits To The White House

54.57 Southern Air Transport

01:01:54 Global Power Structures

01.04.58 Israel-China Relationship

01:09:18 Tied In With Prince Andrew

01:10:36 Southern Air Transport, Early WH Visits, Sex Trafficking operation

01:12:52 Prince Andrew/Post Clinton Presidency

01:14:06 Silicon Valley

01:14:52 Summary

Edit 18 July 2025:

Please watch Whitney’s interview with James Corbett about her book which was published November 15, 2022. The show notes are here.