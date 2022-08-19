After having to go back and re-write her already lengthy manuscript to include further information she came across during her deep research, Whitney Webb’s book, One Nation Under Blackmail is finally being published.
It is important to remember that Epstein was not an anomaly. One must understand his governmental and economic ties, not just in the U.S.
”You really have to understand the history to know what’s going on… It’s a very complex situation… People need to know how we got here.” – Whitney Webb
One Nation Under Blackmail
AUGUST 10, 2022
In this episode, Whitney gives an overview of her upcoming book One Nation Under Blackmail, discussing in general terms what the book covers, its thesis, and what it hopes to accomplish. Also addressed are some frequently asked questions about shipping, an audiobook version, etc.
Please listen to Whitney provide a fairly detailed overview of her book by clicking on the image below.
[Edit 18 July 2025: Most unfortunately the original video in the image below is no longer available. As such, I recommend watching Whitney’s interview with James Corbett from November 2022 which I have embedded at the end of this blog.]
Questions about the book?
The book is now 2 volumes. Volume 1 will be published on September 22, 2022.
Pre-orders are available now from TrineDay. Stay tuned for details as the publisher works out these logistical changes.
eBook pre-order available before 09/22/22 release date.
Audiobook will be released sometime after the book- no known date.
Sign up for the Unlimited Hangout newsletter to receive weekly email updates.
Get early access to podcasts by becoming an Unlimited Hangout member.
Find previous episodes on all podcast platforms.
Podcast Timestamps
01:47 Why Is The Book So Long?
03.16 Placing Epstein In The Network
04:28 What Is This Network?
06:24 The Enterprise
07:37 Bruce Hemmings Quote
13:50 Structure Of The Book
17:05 Key Businessmen Linked To The Mob
19:14 1920s And 30s, Organized Crime In New York politics
24:25 Epstein’s connections In The 80s And Watergate
25:57 The Private CIA
28:54 William Casey
31:54 Iran Contra
33:00 Savings And Loans
35:46 Bill Clinton, Arkansas, Mena
36:19 Robert Maxwell And Promis Software
40:37 Weapons Plan
42:55 Part One Ends – Reagan, Franklin Scandal, Airlines
46:06 Epstein’s Early Life Through Bear Stearns
46:27 Epstein And Real Estate
49:15 Les Wexner
51:01 Death Of Robert Maxwell, Ghislaine Maxwell
52.12 Epstein’s Visits To The White House
54.57 Southern Air Transport
01:01:54 Global Power Structures
01.04.58 Israel-China Relationship
01:09:18 Tied In With Prince Andrew
01:10:36 Southern Air Transport, Early WH Visits, Sex Trafficking operation
01:12:52 Prince Andrew/Post Clinton Presidency
01:14:06 Silicon Valley
01:14:52 Summary
01:21:10 Logistical Details
Published August 10, 2022 on Whitney Webb’s Unlimited Hangout.
Edit 18 July 2025:
Please watch Whitney’s interview with James Corbett about her book which was published November 15, 2022. The show notes are here.
Very good post, thanks. A great use of metaphor to illustrate what sort of evil we are dealing with. Creative psychiatrists should rightfully have a field day. There are related metaphors to explore. Looks like WHITNEY is off to a great start. Hopefully it proves useful in the dismantling of the power structure which produced it.