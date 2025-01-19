I highly recommend listening to the excellent interview Nima Alkhorshid had with Professor Mohammad Marandi on his Dialogue Works YouTube channel which was streamed live on Wednesday, January 15th.

On his Twitter/X account Professor Marandi commented as follows about the ceasefire this past Wednesday:

“If there's an agreement it will be a defeat for the Zionist regime and a victory for Hamas and the Axis of Resistance. Netanyahu had gained nothing substantial since the Biden proposal last May.”

If you don’t already, I highly recommend following Nima’s Dialogue Works channel on YouTube.

