I was just in the process of finishing a new blog when I noticed that a ceasefire in Gaza has finally been announced.



The Al Jazeera reporter stated in the video below that, 'the next 24 hours are critical’ until the ceasefire technically begins, since this time may possibly be used by Israeli forces for more killing sprees.

Having said the foregoing, the live feed on Al Jazeera’s website currently includes the following further information.

Israel and Hamas have agreed a ceasefire starting on Sunday to halt the devastating 15-month war in Gaza, Qatar’s Prime Minister says.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani said the deal will lead to the release of Israeli captives and a surge in humanitarian aid to Gaza.

(21:56 GMT: Israel escalating attacks against civilians in Gaza: Civil Defence The Israeli military is intensifying its bombardment of Gaza City after the announcement of the ceasefire agreement, the Palestinian Civil Defence says. It added that a residential block consisting of multiple homes in northern Gaza City is being bombed, and its crews are trying to reach the area. The ceasefire deal comes into effect on Sunday. [Highlighting mine]

“Hamas will release captives over a six-week period as Israel gradually withdraws its forces.”

“The deal requires 600 truckloads of food humanitarian aid into Gaza every day.”

There are likely other live feeds however, I recommend that you keep an eye on Al Jazeera’s LIVE UPDATES to start with.

I will continue to pray and hope that this ceasefire will be implemented much sooner than later. Enough is enough. 🙏