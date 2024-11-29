I found Max Blumenthal’s discussion with Judge Napolitano this week interesting as usual and well worth a listen.

During the course of their discussion the Judge mentioned that Netanyahu is in trouble with his legal cases which have been paused due to Israel’s war on Palestine and Lebanon.

This previous post includes some information about this, including a link to the new film which was released last week by Jolt Films, The Bibi Files.

I also recommend reading the following article by Seymour Hirsh which I reposted.