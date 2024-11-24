I happened upon the following interesting interview when I wasn’t looking earlier tonight which I recommend listening to.

The Secret Recordings Netanyahu Wants Censored Arjun Singh interviews Oscar-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney about The Bibi Files, a new documentary he produced that uncovers explosive new police footage from the corruption trial of increasingly besieged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The podcast comes the same week the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu — and the U.S. Senate voted down a measure to block military aid to Netanyahu’s government. The conversation touches on the broader implications of Netanyahu’s actions, his role in the Gaza conflict, and how his leadership has contributed to widespread division within Israel. Gibney draws comparisons to other corrupt leaders he has documented, exploring the psychology behind political misconduct, right-wing authoritarianism, and the lengths some will go to stay in power.

When I clicked on the link at Jolt Film to watch The Bibi Files I was disappointed to read that the film “will be available to watch on Jolt.film in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, and South Korea” and not in the UK, Europe and other countries.

Thankfully, someone has uploaded the film to Odysee. Please click on the screenshot I took from the film below to watch it on Odysee.

The following is a portion of the review for The Bibi Files as published by Variety.

‘The Bibi Files’ Review: A Powerful Exposé of How Benjamin Netanyahu Has Prolonged the War in Gaza to Escape His Own Corruption Scandal By Owen Gleiberman • Mon 18 November 2024 at 3:20 am GMT·8-min read “The Bibi Files,” directed by Alexis Bloom, is an extraordinary and essential documentary. It follows the corruption scandal that has engulfed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu like a toxic cloud. More than that, though, it’s about how the accusations he’s been trying to squirm out from under since 2019, when he was first indicted on charges of bribery and fraud, have changed his identity as a politician. The film makes a powerful case that Netanyahu’s alliance with the far-right fringe of Israeli politics, which has culminated in his grotesque compulsion to prolong the massacre in Gaza with no end in sight, has been driven by his attempt to evade the charges against him. As long as the war goes on, it becomes his excuse to stay in office. Underneath it all, the documentary argues that Netanyahu is terrified of being toppled and imprisoned, to the point that he’s willing to rip a hole in Israeli society to avoid it.

I ended up also watching the following Q&A followed which took place after a screening of the film at Laemmle Monica Film Center in Santa Monica, California, on November 16, 2024. with the film’s director Alexis Bloom, Producer Alex Gibney and Ben Rholdes (Pod Save the World). I found it well worth watching as they discussed a number of interesting segments which ended up being edited out of the film.

The anecdote about the water source Sara Netanyahu uses to fill their swimming pool reminded me of the two of them taking all of their laundry with them when they visit The Whitehouse. That they actually do this is certainly a head-shaker as well as being cheap and disgusting in my opinion.