Yesterday was a very busy day resulting in what gives one hope that a plan has been put in motion to do whatever can be done to stop the UK’s complicity in aiding and abetting Israel’s war crimes being committed upon Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.

Please listen to former Labour Party Leader, Jeremy Corbyn’s speech which he gave in the House of Commons May 4th, 2025 when, as the MP for Islington North he introduced a bill into the UK Parliament to secure a public inquiry into Britain’s role in the genocide in Gaza. In doing so he drew upon the research and reporting conducted by Declassified UK, the work of investigative journalist, Matt Kennard in particular.

Later on yesterday, Mr. Corbyn engaged in the following interesting conversation with Matt Kennard during which they discussed Corbyn’s long history as an anti-war and peace activist extending from the Vietnam War through to Blair and Bush’s heinous war in Iraq up to today.

From the description for the interview,



”The former Labour leader is demanding transparency around UK military, economic and political cooperation with Israel, including weapons, intelligence and the use of RAF Akrotiri on Cyprus.

“He has received support from a range of independent, Labour, Green, SNP and other MPs. Corbyn says a cover-up is going on into British complicity and adds a Chilcot-style inquiry is the only way to get to the truth.

“He slams his former colleagues in the Labour Party including Keir Starmer, David Lammy and John Healey, saying they should be investigated for overseeing UK complicity.”

Please watch:

During the foregoing discussion with Matt mentioned Starmer’s visit to Cyprus last year. I found this brief 2:10 minute video of the visit during which Starmer appears pretty awkward to me. Perhaps President Christodoulides’s comment that it had been 53 years since a British Prime Minister had paid a visit to Cyprus made Starmer feel uncomfortable such that he became more awkward than usual?

What follows is the description for the video:

On December 10, 2024, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited Cyprus to strengthen relations, marking the first visit by a British PM since 1971. Starmer met with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides to discuss increasing cooperation, particularly in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The visit highlighted Britain's support for Cyprus in creating a sanctions unit and reinforcing ties amid regional instability. Starmer also visited British troops stationed at RAF Akrotiri, commending their professionalism. The visit sparked criticism from Turkish Cypriots for excluding them in the discussions.

