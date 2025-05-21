I was certainly surprised to see the following announcement made by the UK Labour Party’s Foreign Secretary, David Lammy yesterday as reported by the London-based Middle East Eye.

Did the peaceful protest of some 600,000 people last weekend walking through central London to Downing Street in order to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the Nakba finally have an impact upon loathsome Starmer and his government?

Speaking in parliament on Tuesday afternoon, Foreign Secretary David Lammy condemned "this Israeli government's egregious actions and rhetoric", adding that the government is "isolating Israel from its friends and partners around the world". He slammed Israel for expanding its military operations in Gaza and restricting the entry of humanitarian aid. Lammy said: "I find this deeply painful as a lifelong friend of Israel and a believer in the values expressed in its declaration of independence." He argued that Israel's approach is "incompatible with the principles that underpin our bilateral relationship, rejected by members across this house, and frankly it's an affront to the values of the British people." "The world is judging," Lammy said. "History will judge them [the Israeli government]. Blocking aid, expanding the war, dismissing the concerns of your friends and partners. This is indefensible and it must stop."

Please watch:

It is said that all of five truckloads of food were apparently allowed into Gaza yesterday by Israel for a population of close to one million starving people of all ages who are also literally dying of thirst, as they are bombed by Israel in their tents.

Later on yesterday, the UK Government announced that it had suspended trade talks with Israel and vowed “concrete actions” over starvation in Gaza.

Given the UK Gov’s strong alliance with Israel, I will believe that they will take “concrete actions” when I see it.



I recommend watching the Middle East Eye Live programme from last night which includes an interview with Israeli journalist Gideon Levy at the end.

In the meantime, ongoing research indicates that the UK continues to send surveillance “spy flights” over Gaza from its RAF base in Akrotiri, Cyprus.