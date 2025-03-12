I thank

for sharing the following information and video clip on her Telegram channel via @FiorellaInMoscow.

The King David Hotel Bombing

The Lavon Affair

The USS Liberty

Along with their participation in a few more modern ones that you already know.

Former MI5 Agent turned whistleblower, Annie Machon, explains how Israeli Intel Mossad bombed their own embassy in London in 1994.

They then falsely incriminated two prominent Palestinian activists to take the blame. Innocents Samar Alami & Jawad Botmeh got 20-year sentences.