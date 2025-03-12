I thankfor sharing the following information and video clip on her Telegram channel via @FiorellaInMoscow.
Israel has been behind false flags
The King David Hotel Bombing
The Lavon Affair
The USS Liberty
Along with their participation in a few more modern ones that you already know.
Former MI5 Agent turned whistleblower, Annie Machon, explains how Israeli Intel Mossad bombed their own embassy in London in 1994.
They then falsely incriminated two prominent Palestinian activists to take the blame. Innocents Samar Alami & Jawad Botmeh got 20-year sentences.
The Centre for Investigative Journalism published the following video of their interview with Annie Machon on March 6, 2018 under The Whistleblower Interview Project YouTube channel banner.
