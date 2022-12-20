I thank Igor Chudov for sharing the following information which I am reposting.

When you look at Prof Kerryn Phelps’ Twitter page (including the information I have added to the end of this post), she is still promoting the vax agenda. As such the headlines indicating that the Former Australian Medical Association (AMA) President, “defects” are in my opinion, entirely misleading.

Australia's Former AMA President Defects, Exposes COVID Vaccines Kerryn Phelps Details her Vaccine Injuries, exposes the Silence Machine By Igor Chudov • December 20, 2022 Former Australian Medical Association President and a former MP, Dr. Kerryn Phelps, just defected and is on our side! A wide-ranging article in The Chronicle reveals that she and her wife suffered devastating injuries from Covid vaccines. Dr. Phelps submitted her reports of injuries, as well as her mistreatment and silence imposed on Australian doctors, to the Parliament of Australia. Former federal MP Dr Kerryn Phelps has revealed she and her wife both suffered serious and ongoing injures from Covid vaccines, while suggesting the true rate of adverse events is far higher than acknowledged due to underreporting and “threats” from medical regulators. In an explosive submission to Parliament’s Long Covid inquiry, the former Australian Medical Association (AMA) president has broken her silence about the “devastating” experience — emerging as the most prominent public health figure in the country to speak up about the taboo subject. She exposes the conspiracy of silence among Australian doctors, enforced by AHPRA (Australian health practitioner association). She revealed she had spoken with other doctors “who have themselves experienced a serious and persistent adverse event” but that “vaccine injury is a subject that few in the medical profession have wanted to talk about”. “Regulators of the medical profession have censored public discussion about adverse events following immunisation, with threats to doctors not to make any public statements about anything that ‘might undermine the government’s vaccine rollout’ or risk suspension or loss of their registration,” she wrote. Curious Timing of Dr. Phelps's Submission The vaccine injury happened to Dr. Phelps around July 2021. Dr Phelps revealed she was also diagnosed with a vaccine injury from her second dose of Pfizer in July 2021, “with the diagnosis and causation confirmed by specialist colleagues”. What was she doing in January 2022? That’s right, pushing Covid vaccines to be administered to kids. I am glad and excited Dr. Phelps came out now and is detailing her vaccine injuries and making them public - as the tide is turning. I am less happy that she contributed to vaccinating Australian children in January 2022 while fully aware that unsafe Covid vaccines poisoned her and her wife in July 2021. Do you think Dr. Phelps is sincerely motivated by wanting to share her suffering and warn others? Or is she jumping on the anti-vaccine bandwagon as she realizes that the tide is turning? P.S. Hat tip to our contributor Madeleine who alerted me to this and to arkmedic.

Please see the following additional tweets and information.

Please watch the “How it started, and where we are” video in the tweet below:

On the 13th of December Phelps tweeted this, flagging it as a “hot take”:

I took a look at the open letter from OzSAGE published 13th December 2022 and noticed the following highlighted sections at page 2 which promote the jabs as part of an ongoing “Vaccine-Plus” strategy, including the requirement of wearing masks in public settings, “until the emergence of better vaccines.”

The OzSAGE five page open letter concludes with the following which promotes “a Vaccines-Plus approach”:

Without a coherent strategic statement that addresses the ongoing direct and indirect death and disability from ever new variants of SARS-CoV-2, Australia is doomed to worsening acute and chronic disease and mortality, all of which will also impact the economy. We urge Australian governments to look again at the evidence of excess disease, disability and death and to opt for a Vaccines-Plus approach that will ultimately lead to better health, economic and social outcomes. Public health experts know what to do, but we need our leadership to start the country on the right path rather than just wish this disease was like any other. It is not.

Please watch the following video, “double speak and contradiction in all its glory.”

This screenshot from the video above draws attention to the fact that, as a member of OzSAGE, Kerryn Phelps supports the jabbing of children aged 6 months to 5 years as indicated in their press release dated today, 20 December 2022.

This tweet suggests a very real possibility whilst drawing attention to one of the many glaring features of what is technically medical malpractice, if proven.

Given the foregoing, I am not buying into the headlines that Phelps is some sort of hero or whistleblower. She has been a primary player pushing the criminal covid agenda from the start and still is.

The worldwide publication of her story may well be part of the ongoing psychological operation and cover-up of the cabal’s eugenics by injection programme.

Meanwhile…