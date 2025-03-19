If you haven’t already I recommend watching the following succinct discussion with investigative journalists, Kit Klarenberg and Alex Rubenstein of Active Measures regarding the EU’s increased “aid” to the HTS terrorist organisation currently fronted by former/current Al Qaeda, ISIS et al extremist leader Jolani who is also playing the role of controlling Syria at the behest of his US/Israeli handlers at the moment.

The image above is what Kit and Alex used for their video below which isn’t displaying for some reason. Please watch:

Please share Kit and Alex’s post on Substack linked below and consider subscribing to their Active Measures if you don’t already.

Please see the following related posts for important background information: