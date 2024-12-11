If you haven’t already, please read the following post which Vanessa Beeley published yesterday following her most fortunate escape from Damascus on Sunday after it had been swarmed and overtaken by armed terrorists.

Just a very quick update

By Vanessa Beeley • December 10, 2024

More than 350 Israeli airstrikes targeting Syrian territory in the past hours, and an enemy Israeli occupation of Syrian territory equivalent to twice the size of the Gaza Strip, and their army is less than 40 km away from the capital Damascus.

After a rather turbulent 48 hours I am safe and will be writing and broadcasting as normal very shortly. I had one hour to pack one suitcase, take one dog and get through a border swarming with armed thugs looting and fighting amongst themselves over the spoils. The night before was spent besieged by armed groups firing in the air to celebrate their “victory” while Israel started using bunker buster bombs on Syrian military sites and air defence close to the house. The house shook from top to bottom. At 10am truckloads of armed thieves arrived and battered at my front gate. I was on the phone to a friend who begged me to find a weapon - clearly I don’t have any. I yelled at them from inside and the dogs went crazy. After three batterings they left.

Much more to recount over the coming days. Social media is a mess of lies, misinformation and downright hypocrisy. Thank you to everyone who emailed and messaged, it really lifted my spirits at an all time low.

I wrote this note this morning. I need a long time to process the loss for the whole world and for me as a human being who saw my future living in my beloved Syria.

Anyone who can explain why Assad's pre-recorded farewell speech and possible explanation of the catastrophic events was not aired, as planned, after he left the country, please get in touch.

All the backstabbers who are now turning against Assad, protecting their interests - you were in a position to say something for 14 years. Why didn't you?

I don't blame any of the ordinary people for adopting the new era. People in Syria are isolated and afraid, some are terrified.

The mainstream media vultures are flooding in to claw at the corpse of one of the oldest civilisations in the world. History will be revised as it always is - by the victor. If only the Victor were genuinely Syrian and grass roots, not a terrorist force incubated in #CIA black sites and empowered by Israel and the collective Western alliance of callous hegemony.

Syria will become a toothless melting pot of foreign interests, resource looting and expanding Zionist land grab. A nation without an army and without any military infrastructure is not a nation. It's a playing field for the predators.

This is a record of Israeli strikes so far against Syrian military and defence infrastructure:

A squadron of 30 Israeli aircraft over Syria strikes military installations and air defense.

- Israeli Air Force targeted the headquarters of the Electronic Warfare Administration near Al-Bahdaliyah, adjacent to the city of Sayyida Zeinab in Damascus countryside.

- Israel bombed scientific research centers in Barzeh in Damascus, the 47th Brigade in Hama, and the helicopter airport in Aqraba.

- Israeli airstrikes on Yafour area in the countryside of Damascus..

- Israeli warplanes bomb the ship port in Latakia. According to reports, the attacks targeted military ships anchored in the port.

Israel is exploiting the collapse of the state in Syria and is destroying all the strategic capabilities of the Syrian army to prevent anyone from benefiting from them in the future to rebuild a strong army

Israeli warplanes have become capable of entering Syrian airspace and using bunker-busting bombs

Israel has destroyed all Syrian air defense bases and military airports and is now intensively targeting ballistic missile warehouses and weapons factories.

Houses in Damascus are shaking due to the intensity of successive Israeli air strikes

Dozens of Israeli airstrikes are now being carried out in various parts of Syria

Israeli raids on Qamishli airport in northeastern Syria

Israeli airstrikes on Jableh on the Syrian coast

Israel renewed its airstrikes on Aqraba military airport in Damascus countryside and the Shinshar area south of Homs

Israeli airstrikes on Basil Al-Assad military airport in Jableh.

***

