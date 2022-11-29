Cartoon of the Week: Elon Musk to connect our brain with computers | 31 March 2017

As I have expressed before, I do not trust Elon Musk for a second. In my opinion he is the epitome of controlled opposition.

I did a lot of research into him several years ago. From his Canadian technocrat grandfather to his father who allegedly had a child with his sister, to his apparent need to litter the world with his creepy spawn, to his magical appearance from seemingly nothingness and nowhere, it's all pretty deep state shady in my opinion.

All of 'his' projects are financed and likely created by the US government and other entities. In my opinion, he is a cultivated puppet for the NWO control system.

During Whitney Webb's recent interview with Glenn Beck, she confirmed what I have thought for a long time and commented in a blog, that Musk's takeover of Twitter is all about gathering and controlling our data for his handlers. She said that Twitter would likely become like China's WeChat. Like far too many if not all social media platforms, Twitter is all about mining our personal and other data as they profile us.

In October, CNN published an article about Musk and a WeChat-type app for Twitter.

To further promote the megalomaniac control plans of Musk's dark handlers, he mentioned the following the other day on Twitter.

Elon Musk To Build "Alternative Phone" If Apple And Google Boot Twitter From App Stores BY TYLER DURDEN • SATURDAY, NOV 26, 2022 - 12:35 PM • ZeroHedge There's been speculation over app stores potentially de-platforming Twitter following new owner Elon Musk's commitment to free speech. Musk unveiled a simple plan Friday night if Apple or Google decides to boot the social media platform from their stores: build a smartphone. And how hard could that be? Musk responded to conservative commentator Liz Wheeler, who tweeted: "If Apple & Google boot Twitter from their app stores, @elonmusk should produce his own smartphone. Half the country would happily ditch the biased, snooping iPhone & Android. The man builds rockets to Mars, a silly little smartphone should be easy, right?" "I certainly hope it does not come to that," Musk told Wheeler, "but, yes, if there is no other choice, I will make an alternative phone." Elon Musk @elonmusk @Liz_Wheeler I certainly hope it does not come to that, but, yes, if there is no other choice, I will make an alternative phone Speculation over app stores potentially targeting Twitter emerged after Apple executive Phil Schiller deactivated his Twitter account for no reason days after former President Trump's account was restored on the platform. Then in a New York Times op-ed, the former head of trust and safety at Twitter, Yoel Roth, wrote Twitter under Musk's leadership is at risk of being removed from Apple and Google's app stores if they fail to follow guidelines: "Failure to adhere to Apple's and Google's guidelines would be catastrophic, risking Twitter's expulsion from their app stores and making it more difficult for billions of potential users to get Twitter's services. This gives Apple and Google enormous power to shape the decisions Twitter makes," Roth said. He explained, "as I departed the company, the calls from the app review teams had already begun." How hard could it be for the world's richest person to have a team of Tesla engineers build a smartphone? They already mount cellular-connected giant iPad-like screens in all Tesla vehicles on the dashboard of vehicles. If Apple or Google don't boot Twitter from their app stores, either way, Wheeler gave Musk an idea. How long until Musk unveils the Tesla smartphone and asks for $100 deposits?

Please note the previous tweet by Musk below regarding the purchase of Twitter accelerating his plans to create his/their ‘everything’ app, X which Techcrunch says, may be a non-starter in the US.

WeChat has long been celebrated in the West as one of the greatest inventions that came out of the Chinese internet. And Tencent’s investment in Tesla has probably given Musk an insight into the Chinese internet giant. But is the WeChat model really a desirable product for the U.S.?

Sigh.

In my opinion, all the noise about Musk and Twitter is yet another psyop to manipulate people’s minds into “trusting” Musk as the “good guy” when he is absolutely not. I feel that it’s about being able to collect more personal information held in centralised storage pods as they manipulate more minds to accept the dark technocratic agenda of control.

With the cabal’s puppet Elon Musk as the figurehead for Twitter in combination with the Starlink satellite internet constellation operated by SpaceX, not to mention the sinister Neurolink, the global surveillance and data mining control grid will become that much more crystallised.

Oh yes, I almost forgot that it was Glen Greenwald’s video regarding free speech on Twitter that sent me down the Musk rabbit hole again.

I am not a big fan of Greenwald but do appreciate his support for Julian Assange. I also felt that he made some good points in the following video.

The Media's Deranged Hysteria Over Elon Musk's Restoration of Free Speech by Glenn Greenwald

We must never ever forget Neuralink.

As one person aptly commented, “One day when Elon Musk's presentation skills drastically improves overnight, you'll know he got the implant.”

The following 2017 article which accompanied the cartoon I used at the top of this blog, is indicative of the mind control in the matrix which the creation of Elon Musk’s public facing persona has facilitated.

Cartoon of the Week: Elon Musk to connect our brain with computers Written by Nouha Blagui On 31 March 2017 Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX and Tesla, is about to help humans merge with computers. Known for being overambitious, the billionaire announced a new venture called Neuralink earlier this week. Neuralink is a California-based medical research company meant to explore how to physically merge computers and humans’ brains. Its initial focus will be to help people who have symptoms of chronic conditions, such as epilepsy and depression. No, it’s not a sci-fi movie, just Musk keeping his eyes on a very distant horizon by playing with artificial intelligence (AI) in his spare time. As if colonising Mars wasn’t enough, the digital pioneer is looking for innovative ways to speed up the output speed of the brain far beyond the few bytes of seconds it’s capable of now. We all know the trend nowadays is to fearing an AI apocalypse. But ‘fear’ is not a word that Musk would use. The man is already preparing us for the rise of AI so we don’t become inferior to it. At a Tesla launch in Dubai, he spoke about the need for humans to become cyborgs if we wish to survive the rise of AI. ‘Over time I think we will probably see a closer merger of biological intelligence and digital intelligence’, CNBC reported him as saying at the time. ‘It’s mostly about the bandwidth, the speed of the connection between your brain and the digital version of yourself, particularly output.’ And since he is always years, if not decades, ahead of the curve, he’s already seeing the day coming where medical science can wire up our brains so they process information more quickly. His goal is to improve the interface between humans and machines so we can interact more efficiently and not just stick to a touch-oriented control or a typical voice control. The only way to do this is by uploading our thoughts, memories and experiences to a computer through ‘neural lace’ technology and tiny brain electrodes. I’m eager to see what our lives will look like in the future. Imagine for a second hanging out with your new robot best friend, chilling with a digital version of yourself or your biological intelligence having a debate with your machine intelligence.

😳 NO.

