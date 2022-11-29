Cartoon of the Week: Elon Musk to connect our brain with computers | 31 March 2017
As I have expressed before, I do not trust Elon Musk for a second. In my opinion he is the epitome of controlled opposition.
I did a lot of research into him several years ago. From his Canadian technocrat grandfather to his father who allegedly had a child with his sister, to his apparent need to litter the world with his creepy spawn, to his magical appearance from seemingly nothingness and nowhere, it's all pretty deep state shady in my opinion.
All of 'his' projects are financed and likely created by the US government and other entities. In my opinion, he is a cultivated puppet for the NWO control system.
During Whitney Webb's recent interview with Glenn Beck, she confirmed what I have thought for a long time and commented in a blog, that Musk's takeover of Twitter is all about gathering and controlling our data for his handlers. She said that Twitter would likely become like China's WeChat. Like far too many if not all social media platforms, Twitter is all about mining our personal and other data as they profile us.
In October, CNN published an article about Musk and a WeChat-type app for Twitter.
Elon Musk may want a WeChat for the world. It won’t be easy to build
Analysis by Michelle Toh, CNN Business
Updated 8:21 AM EDT, Wed October 5, 2022
Hong KongCNN Business —
Elon Musk is taking inspiration from China’s top social media platform, WeChat, while planning a future for Twitter. And while he has shared very few details of his ambition for an app for everything, experts say it won’t be easy to achieve.
The Tesla (TSLA) CEO said late Tuesday that he wanted to create a new app called “X” after buying Twitter.
“Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app,” he tweeted.
Musk’s comment came on the heels of news that he had once again reversed course and decided to follow through with his bid to buy Twitter for $44 billion, a price originally agreed back in April.
The acquisition would put the world’s richest man in charge of one of the most influential social networks around, after months of acrimony and bitter U-turns.
Now, Musk’s intention to build out what’s assumed to be a multipurpose platform has drawn comparisons to “super-apps” in Asia, essentially one-stop shops that do it all for users.
Several tech companies in the region have already succeeded with their own versions of such applications. Chief among them is WeChat, the platform that is owned by Chinese tech giant Tencent (TCEHY) and sometimes described as Facebook (FB), Twitter (TWTR), Snapchat (SNAP) and PayPal (PYPL) all rolled into one.
More than a billion users, primarily in mainland China, rely on the social network to do virtually everything — from ordering groceries to booking a yoga class to paying bills — without leaving the app.
Elsewhere in Asia, people have also flocked to apps such as Grab (GRAB) in Singapore and Malaysia, or Line in Japan. Grab was initially best known as a ride-hailing service provider, while Line gained popularity as a messaging app, and both have since branched out significantly to offer other features.
Musk has not been shy about his desire to emulate the success of WeChat. In June, at a town hall with Twitter employees, he compared the American company’s potential to that of Tencent’s ubiquitous service in China.
“I think an important goal for Twitter would be to try to include as much of the country, as much of the world, as possible,” said the billionaire businessman. “You basically live on WeChat in China because it’s so usable and helpful to daily life, and I think if we can achieve that, or even get close to that at Twitter, it would be an immense success.”
Musk isn’t the only prominent US tech leader taking cues from China: Previously, Facebook (FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg also suggested that WeChat should be a case study for his company.
Stiff competition
For now, Musk has yet to outline his plans for X. But analysts say he would face numerous challenges.
First: the fiercely competitive landscape. To some extent, WhatsApp, Facebook, YouTube, TikTok and practically “everything” are trying “to become super-apps as well,” said Ivan Lam, a senior research analyst at Counterpoint Research based in Hong Kong.
“To try to become a super-app, it’s actually very hard,” he said in an interview.
(Cont'd...) [Bold mine.]
To further promote the megalomaniac control plans of Musk's dark handlers, he mentioned the following the other day on Twitter.
Elon Musk To Build "Alternative Phone" If Apple And Google Boot Twitter From App Stores
BY TYLER DURDEN • SATURDAY, NOV 26, 2022 - 12:35 PM • ZeroHedge
There's been speculation over app stores potentially de-platforming Twitter following new owner Elon Musk's commitment to free speech. Musk unveiled a simple plan Friday night if Apple or Google decides to boot the social media platform from their stores: build a smartphone. And how hard could that be?
Musk responded to conservative commentator Liz Wheeler, who tweeted: "If Apple & Google boot Twitter from their app stores, @elonmusk should produce his own smartphone. Half the country would happily ditch the biased, snooping iPhone & Android. The man builds rockets to Mars, a silly little smartphone should be easy, right?"
"I certainly hope it does not come to that," Musk told Wheeler, "but, yes, if there is no other choice, I will make an alternative phone."@Liz_Wheeler I certainly hope it does not come to that, but, yes, if there is no other choice, I will make an alternative phone
Speculation over app stores potentially targeting Twitter emerged after Apple executive Phil Schiller deactivated his Twitter account for no reason days after former President Trump's account was restored on the platform.
Then in a New York Times op-ed, the former head of trust and safety at Twitter, Yoel Roth, wrote Twitter under Musk's leadership is at risk of being removed from Apple and Google's app stores if they fail to follow guidelines:
"Failure to adhere to Apple's and Google's guidelines would be catastrophic, risking Twitter's expulsion from their app stores and making it more difficult for billions of potential users to get Twitter's services. This gives Apple and Google enormous power to shape the decisions Twitter makes," Roth said.
He explained, "as I departed the company, the calls from the app review teams had already begun."
How hard could it be for the world's richest person to have a team of Tesla engineers build a smartphone? They already mount cellular-connected giant iPad-like screens in all Tesla vehicles on the dashboard of vehicles.
If Apple or Google don't boot Twitter from their app stores, either way, Wheeler gave Musk an idea. How long until Musk unveils the Tesla smartphone and asks for $100 deposits?
Please note the previous tweet by Musk below regarding the purchase of Twitter accelerating his plans to create his/their ‘everything’ app, X which Techcrunch says, may be a non-starter in the US.
WeChat has long been celebrated in the West as one of the greatest inventions that came out of the Chinese internet. And Tencent’s investment in Tesla has probably given Musk an insight into the Chinese internet giant. But is the WeChat model really a desirable product for the U.S.?
Sigh.
In my opinion, all the noise about Musk and Twitter is yet another psyop to manipulate people’s minds into “trusting” Musk as the “good guy” when he is absolutely not. I feel that it’s about being able to collect more personal information held in centralised storage pods as they manipulate more minds to accept the dark technocratic agenda of control.
With the cabal’s puppet Elon Musk as the figurehead for Twitter in combination with the Starlink satellite internet constellation operated by SpaceX, not to mention the sinister Neurolink, the global surveillance and data mining control grid will become that much more crystallised.
Oh yes, I almost forgot that it was Glen Greenwald’s video regarding free speech on Twitter that sent me down the Musk rabbit hole again.
I am not a big fan of Greenwald but do appreciate his support for Julian Assange. I also felt that he made some good points in the following video.
The Media's Deranged Hysteria Over Elon Musk's Restoration of Free Speech by Glenn Greenwald
We must never ever forget Neuralink.
As one person aptly commented, “One day when Elon Musk's presentation skills drastically improves overnight, you'll know he got the implant.”
The following 2017 article which accompanied the cartoon I used at the top of this blog, is indicative of the mind control in the matrix which the creation of Elon Musk’s public facing persona has facilitated.
Cartoon of the Week: Elon Musk to connect our brain with computers
Written by Nouha Blagui On 31 March 2017
Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX and Tesla, is about to help humans merge with computers. Known for being overambitious, the billionaire announced a new venture called Neuralink earlier this week.
Neuralink is a California-based medical research company meant to explore how to physically merge computers and humans’ brains. Its initial focus will be to help people who have symptoms of chronic conditions, such as epilepsy and depression.
No, it’s not a sci-fi movie, just Musk keeping his eyes on a very distant horizon by playing with artificial intelligence (AI) in his spare time. As if colonising Mars wasn’t enough, the digital pioneer is looking for innovative ways to speed up the output speed of the brain far beyond the few bytes of seconds it’s capable of now.
We all know the trend nowadays is to fearing an AI apocalypse. But ‘fear’ is not a word that Musk would use. The man is already preparing us for the rise of AI so we don’t become inferior to it.
At a Tesla launch in Dubai, he spoke about the need for humans to become cyborgs if we wish to survive the rise of AI.
‘Over time I think we will probably see a closer merger of biological intelligence and digital intelligence’, CNBC reported him as saying at the time. ‘It’s mostly about the bandwidth, the speed of the connection between your brain and the digital version of yourself, particularly output.’
And since he is always years, if not decades, ahead of the curve, he’s already seeing the day coming where medical science can wire up our brains so they process information more quickly.
His goal is to improve the interface between humans and machines so we can interact more efficiently and not just stick to a touch-oriented control or a typical voice control.
The only way to do this is by uploading our thoughts, memories and experiences to a computer through ‘neural lace’ technology and tiny brain electrodes.
I’m eager to see what our lives will look like in the future. Imagine for a second hanging out with your new robot best friend, chilling with a digital version of yourself or your biological intelligence having a debate with your machine intelligence.
😳 NO.
Technology is already far ahead of our biological capabilities. I do not understand the Technocrats and their overlords. They want to be physically better than, or at least on a par with, the technology they are creating. That is daft.
Look, let me give a really simple example:
Many many moons ago, our ancestors picked up a rock and smashed it. They then used one shard to cut the flesh off a beast that they were eating. Then they found one particular stone could set things on fire. That was technology doing something that we could not. Did our ancestor think that they wanted to grow stony appendages? No! They just carried a few shards around with them.
We now have devices which remember more stuff than we can, access more stuff than we can, interface with more stuff than we can and even buy more stuff than we ever knew existed. Do we need to compete with this machine or grow a device beneath our skin? No. We just need to carry one around with us but, just like our ancestor with his piece of flint, we need to be very careful not to cut ourselves or set ourselves on fire.
Maybe Musk and his overlords, with all the money that they have, are not as smart as they want us to believe.
Maybe they should listen to Neil Oliver who slams our 'leaders' for their lack of character.
This is superb.
https://youtu.be/4Vsjf47Mgnk
Elon is the worst (best?) controlled op of the movie so far.