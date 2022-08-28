I have compiled some more information in relation to last Saturday, the 20th of August when 29 year old Darya Dugina’s life was brutally snuffed out by a terrorist car bomb attack in the outskirts of Moscow after attending a Family and Tradition Festival where her father, Aleksandr Dugin had spoken.

Firstly, let us meet Darya (Dasha in the familiar) being interviewed by Graham Phillips in the dark catacombs of the Azovstal factory in Mariupol where members of the notorious Azov Battalion hid for weeks using and abusing civilians, families with young children as human shields.

It is important to note that Aleksandr Dugin and his daughter Darya Dugina were both listed on the sinister Ukrainian Myrotvorets aka “Peacemaker” website which was created in the pivotal year of 2014.

This is a screenshot of Aleksandr’s profile on the “Peacemaker” kill list which I have machine translated:

Please note that Darya’s profile on the “Peacemaker” kill list has now been updated with a bright red line with “ELIMINATED” in Ukrainian enblazoned across her photo.

This is the translated text on the heinous page for Darya:

Date of birth: 15.12.1992 Country: Russia Address: Moscow city Name options: Dugina Daria Alexandrovna

Dugina Darya Oleksandrivna

Until Darya Aleksandrovna



Propaganda of Russian fascism and Nazism.

The spread of Kremlin propaganda in the form of the so-called. "Russian world".

Information support of the military attack of fascist Russia on Ukraine.

An accomplice in the crimes of the Russian authorities against Ukraine and its citizens.

Liquidated by the special services of fascist Russia due to interspecies disagreements on 08/20/2022.

Russian propagandist, known for her father, the fascist Dugin. Positioned as a political scientist.

Ch. editor of the United World International information dump (United World International, created in 2020 by a group close to "Putin's chef", the organizer of the Russian "troll factory" and the owner of Wagner PMC Evgeny Prigozhin .)

Located under UK sanctions .

Date of birth : 12/15/1992

Sources : https://natroix.ru/karera/darya-platonova-ne-svetskaya-ne-lvicza.html .com/iponomarev/status/1561107776927145984 Social networks: https://t.me/s/dplatonova , https://vk.com/video-70204174_456279213 #rossprop

The Peacemaker Center asks law enforcement agencies to consider this publication on the website as a statement about the commission by this citizen of deliberate acts against the national security of Ukraine, peace, the security of mankind and international law and order, as well as other offenses.

Eva Karene Bartlett has been listed on the charming “Peacemaker” website since September 2019 when she travelled to Crimea and the Donbass to see for herself what was going on.

As you have likely heard, Roger Waters is also listed on the Myrotvorets hit list. Was it as as a result of his recent ‘interview’ with CNN during which he spoke the truth as he knows it?

RT provided a good overview and commentary regarding Darya’s death in this short video, Anti-Western journalist killed in Moscow car bombing on August 21st.

Eduard Boyakov, the theatre director and creator of the Tradition Festival where Darya and her father had been that fateful day, told RT that Darya’s assassination was a terrorist act of great symbolic and political significance.

The day following Darya’s fiery death, journalist and author Alexey Kolobrodov commented that, “Ukraine has declared terror against Russian intellectuals.”

On Monday, 22nd August, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) released to the public the following video of Ukrainian national, Natalya Vovk, identified as the prime suspect in Saturday’s car bombing that killed journalist Darya Dugina in the outskirts of Moscow. Please watch.

Ukrainian media mocks grieving father of Daria Dugina with RT correspondent Rachel Blevins, comments upon the west’s cold and callous response to Darya’s assassination in this short video.

This screenshot of one vile quote is from the video above.

On Wednesday, 24th August, “A target of Kiev’s regime” was the statement made by Russia’s Ambassador to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia as he showed evidence of Darya Dugina being labelled as an “eliminated threat” on the notorious Mirotvorets blacklist of Kiev's alleged enemies.

Russia’s Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov strongly condemned Dugina’s killing saying that those responsible for the murder would be shown no mercy.

Note this statement by the Russian Embassy in the U.S.

The text of the linked statement in the tweet above is as follows:

🇺🇸Statement by the Embassy of the Russian Federation in the United States about the Washington's approach to the tragic decease of Daria Dugina



🔹The staff of the Russian Embassy in the United States along with the citizens of our country grieve the untimely death of a talented journalist and a public figure Daria Dugina. We sincerely express our condolences to the family and close friends of the deceased.

❗️We are deeply outraged that the US authorities took advantage of this terrible tragedy to once again spread a set of irresponsible Russophobic statements.

🔹In particular, Ned Price, State Department spokesperson, took the liberty to draw a similarity between what had happened and some "false flag operations" that the Russian Federation had allegedly carried out many times.

🔹In other words, the administration gives the public the impression that the Russian authorities are responsible for the death of their own citizen and the true patriot of Russia. At the same time, the statements of Ukrainian officials about Kiev's non-involvement in the murder of Daria Dugina are not questioned.

🔹The tragic death of the young politician was a shock to Russian people. This terrorist attack cannot be the reason for another shameless speculation on the part of the State Department. t.me/EmbUSA/706

I highly recommend Max Blumenthal’s interview with Mark Sloboda, a former US Navy nuclear engineer and former political analyst who is now an international relations and security expert based in Moscow.

Max begins the interview by stating that it appears, at least according to Russia's FSB internal security service, that the perpetrator of Darya’s assassination is the Ukrainian SBU which is Ukraine's CIA trained intelligence and security service. They discuss the significance about what happened in the current context.

Mark discloses at the start that he knew and was friends with both Darya Dugina and her father, Aleksandr Dugin.

Mark was a colleague of Aleksandr Dugin and got to know him when he was a member of the Sociology Faculty at Moscow State University, where he taught for several years. They knew each other, worked together and he met his daughter Darya whom he also became friends with.

Mark considers both Dugin and Darya as friends and it was a bit of a personal blow to see Darya snuffed out like that. She was 29 years old and had just finished her equivalent PhD in Philosophy. Darya was budding in several fields – philosophy, political activist, journalist. She did a lot. “She died young but she burned bright.”

In Mark’s opinion, she and her father appear to have both been targeted for the car bomb attack partially because they both supported the Russian intervention in the Ukrainian civil conflict, “but of course that history goes back much further than that.”

According to Mark Sloboda,

There is a sea of disinformation and propaganda about Aleksandr Dugin that has at the same time created a caricature of him as some type of evil Rasputin-type image and at the same time, blown him, his importance, his influence completely out of proportion. The reason for that is the creation of some type of bogeyman and then the use of that to tar the Russian President. And with all due respect to Aleksandr Dugin, he is a very marginal figure in Russian politics and society. When he started up a political party a few years ago, it barely registers at .2%. He’s no huge influence on Russian society. He has his diehard Eurasianist supporters but it is not by any means a mainstream political ideology.

That Aleksandr Dugin is “Putin’s Rasputin” or “Putin’s Brain” an/or the Architect of Russian intervention in Ukraine – none of this is true in the slightest. It is absolute fabricated rubbish, pure propaganda.

Neither Aleksandr Dugin nor Darya Dugina have ever met Putin, let alone spoken to him.

At the same time, Putin has never mentioned any of Dugin’s ideas as a political philosopher. He has never even mentioned his name or his daughter’s name until two days after her assassination.

Dugin has not had any influence whatsoever on Putin nor policy in Russia.

Mark says that following the Odessa Massacre of May 2, 2014, Dugin became strident in demanding a Russian military intervention in Ukraine whilst the Kremlin was moving in an entirely different direction as they tried to settle things into a “frozen conflict” and level of support for the people of the Donbass. As the Kremlin pushed for political reconciliation in the form of the Minsk Accords, Dugin felt that this was a form of appeasement.

Mark said that the Kremlin pushed to have Dugin removed from his teaching position at the Moscow State University where he himself was also teaching at the time. Dugin was also informally banned from state mainstream media, along with the political talk show circuit where he had been a stalwart as an educated academic but also a little bit of an agent provocateur. For years after this, the only channel Dugin appeared on was one called Zargrad owned by an extremely Orthodox Russian oligarch.

Both Dugin and Darya have been sanctioned by the West. Dugin is on the U.S. sanctions list whereas Darya was on the UK’s sanctions list.

According to Mark:

It's pretty clear now that it was not Dugin who was targeted and Darya got in the way. We know specifically now that they targeted both of them and that she might have actually been the primary target and you say why? The why is not entirely clear at this point.

In my opinion, the fact that alleged former member of Azov and SBU operative, Natalya Vovk had been staying in a flat in the same building where Darya lived (in order to surveil her?) supports the contention that Darya may well have been the target.

For more information, I highly recommend listening to the interview with Mark Sloboda by Max Blumenthal recorded 23rd August.

Today, Sunday 28th August, the following article was published by RT.

Dugin names target of attack that killed his daughter Those behind a car-bomb attack against journalist Daria Dugina had picked her from the start as their target, her father claims 28 Aug, 2022 19:23 FILE PHOTO: Aleksandr Dugin attends the funeral of his daughter, Daria, in Moscow, Russia, on August 23, 2022. © Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev Russian philosopher Aleksandr Dugin believes his daughter, Daria, was the target of the car-bomb attack that took her life last week, he has told journalists. The murder generated a lot of speculation about whether the killers intended to assassinate Dugin himself or his daughter. “It was no mistake,” he said. “Every effort was made to kill her… she was the target,” he told a documentary titled “Why was Daria Dugina killed?” that is to be aired by Russia’s Channel One. Dugina, 29, was driving her father’s Toyota SUV when it exploded, prompting Russian law enforcement and authorities to assume that the philosopher himself might have been the target of the attack. According to Dugin, his daughter was targeted because she championed the “Russian idea… the idea of great power statehood; security for our people and our nation.” A conservative firebrand and rather fringe figure at home, Dugin himself has been dubbed ‘Putin’s brain’ and ‘Putin’s Rasputin’ by the western media that claimed he supposedly exerted influence on President Vladimir Putin’s worldview. In Russia Dugin is mostly seen as a marginalized figure with no real influence. Earlier, Dugin had called his daughter’s murder a “terrorist act” and blamed “the Nazi Ukrainian regime” for the killing. He also said that he wanted Russia’s “victory” in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine rather than revenge. Read: Dugin reacts to daughter’s murder Kiev has denied any official involvement in the car-bomb attack. The Russian security service, the FSB, identified the suspect behind the bombing as Ukrainian national Natalya Vovk, 43. Vovk, under the surname Shaban, appeared on the list of Ukrainian National Guard personnel that was published in April on the Russian internet. The doxx claimed she was associated with the “Azov” neo-Nazi regiment. However, neither Russia nor Ukraine officially confirmed this information. Earlier this week, the UN called for a probe into Dugina’s killing. An investigation is needed to “establish the facts” behind the incident, Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, told reporters on Monday. Pope Francis called Dugina a “poor girl” and, in public comments this week, lamented that the Russian-Ukrainian conflict was claiming innocent lives on both sides. His remarks angered Kiev, which went as far as to summon the Vatican’s envoy to lodge a formal complaint over the Pope’s words. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry once again stated that the murder “had nothing to do with Ukraine” and called his words “unjust.”

I certainly hope that an extensive investigation is being conducted into the assassination of Darya Dugina such that the perpetrators are identified, named, charged and tried in a court of law for premeditated murder.

Rest in peace Darya Dugina. You will never be forgotten. 🙏

Previous related posts: