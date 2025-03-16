I highly recommend listening to this powerful interview from February 8th by Max Blumenthal with Mohammed Al-Bukhaiti who is “a senior political officer and spokesman for Yemen's Ansar Allah (Houthi movement).

Amongst the questions posed by Max is why “his movement intervened in defense of Gaza despite devastating Israeli and US-UK attacks.”

“Al-Bukhaiti explains why he believes Palestinian losses would have been worse without Ansar Allah's intervention, and discusses developments in Yemen's grueling civil war.”

“Translated and produced in collaboration with Hekmat Aboukhater.”

