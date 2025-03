I highly recommend listening to this powerful interview from February 8th by Max Blumenthal with Mohammed Al-Bukhaiti who is โ€œa senior political officer and spokesman for Yemen's Ansar Allah (Houthi movement).

Amongst the questions posed by Max is why โ€œhis movement intervened in defense of Gaza despite devastating Israeli and US-UK attacks.โ€

โ€œAl-Bukhaiti explains why he believes Palestinian losses would have been worse without Ansar Allah's intervention, and discusses developments in Yemen's grueling civil war.โ€

โ€œTranslated and produced in collaboration with Hekmat Aboukhater.โ€

