This is a reposting of the statement issued by Hezbollah earlier today, Sunday March 16th, as shared on Telegram.

We in Hezbollah reaffirm our full solidarity with dear and brave Yemen—its leadership and its people. We call upon all the free nations of the world and all resistance forces in our region and beyond to unite and stand together against the U.S.-Zionist project that targets the states and peoples of our Ummah. We also urge a loud outcry against the Arab and international silence and the failure of international institutions, which remain submissive to the oppressive American administration.

The steadfast Yemeni people, who have written heroic epics with the blood of their martyrs in support of the Palestinian cause and the besieged Gaza, and who have demonstrated wise and courageous leadership, will not back down in the face of this cowardly aggression. Rather, they will continue their honorable role in defending the causes of the Ummah, growing only more determined and resolute despite the ongoing unjust blockade against them.

The targeting of civilians and vital facilities in Yemen once again reveals the true, ugly face of the American administration, which practices terrorism and bullying against nations that resist its hegemonic policies in the region and the world. This barbaric aggression is a war crime and a blatant violation of international laws and norms. It aligns with the Israeli aggression against Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, and the region, all under American cover.

Hezbollah condemns the blatant U.S.-British aggression against dear Yemen, which targeted residential neighborhoods in the capital, Sana’a, and several provinces, resulting in the martyrdom and injury of innocent civilians. This aggression is a desperate attempt to deter the proud Yemeni people from continuing their heroic support for the Palestinian people and their ongoing pressure to lift the unjust siege on Gaza and allow humanitarian aid and relief to enter.

Please also see the following press releases from news agencies in the Middle East.

Mar 16, 2025, 8:52 AM

TEHRAN, Mar. 16 (MNA) – At least 130 people were killed and injured in the US-UK aggression against Yemen on Saturday night.

The number of casualties from last night’s brutal airstrikes by the United States and the United Kingdom on Yemen’s residential areas continues to rise.

According to Al Jazeera, citing Ansarullah-affiliated media, the attacks resulted in at least 31 deaths and 101 injuries.

Earlier reports from Israeli media also acknowledged Israel’s involvement in the assault, further escalating concerns over the coordinated military operation against Yemen.

March 26, 2025 • 11:17 AM • The New Arab Staff

Military sources in Israel expect the government to approve military operations in the Gaza Strip if there is no last-minute breakthrough in the ceasefire talks with Hamas, according to the Jerusalem Post.

Citing these sources, the newspaper said that the Israeli army’s Intelligence Directorate, Shin Bet, and the Southern Command have expanded their list of potential Hamas targets throughout the Gaza Strip.

"The targets will enable the government to escalate operations in stages to exert pressure on the Hamas leadership if negotiations for the release of the hostages falter," the sources said.

One other option being discussed is reoccupying areas in the northern Gaza Strip, the sources added.

Hamas has refused to extend the initial phase of the ceasefire deal as per the agreement and wants to begin discussing the second stage, announcing its readiness to release a US-Israeli captive as a gesture of good will.

MEHR News Agency

TEHRAN, Mar. 16 • 11:25am (MNA) – The US-UK aggression on Yemen, which saw several raids targeting several Yemeni cities, could lead to an escalation in support for Gaza, a high-level Yemeni source warned.

Speaking to Al Mayadeen, the Yemeni source assured that the attacks on the country will not go unanswered, warning that the US strikes may trigger new stages in Yemeni support for Gaza.

The source reaffirmed that "Israeli-linked vessels will not pass through the designated naval zone" following the ban announced by the Yemeni Armed Forces, asserting that the Israeli occupation is under a real siege, while renewing Sanaa's supporting stance for Palestine.

"Yemen will continue this support, whatever the consequences," the source further affirmed, explaining that the aggression "solidifies Yemen's stance and its effectiveness in countering the Israeli entity and its backers."

Aggression aims to protect Israeli occupation

The senior Yemeni source told Al Mayadeen that the US-UK aggression against Yemen "aims primarily to protect the Israeli occupation entity," expressing Yemen's determination and steadfastness in the face of the ongoing raids."

He explained that the raids launched by the United States on Yemen "represent a clear message from the administration of US President Donald Trump to the Zionist lobby that it is prepared to protect Israel by all means possible."

Trump's statements on Yemen 'hollow'

The source commented on Trump's calls for the Yemeni Armed Forces to immediately cease their operations, describing them as "hollow".

The Yemeni official questioned the extent to which these statements would affect the will of Yemen, which "was not intimidated by the presence of four US aircraft carriers, accompanied by dozens of destroyers and the US Air Force."

The source described the US actions as "tense, aggressive, and criminal," asserting that when the recent sanctions did not affect the people, the US jumped to military aggression, which "in turn, will be met with a firm response accordingly."

12:07 PM • The New Arab Staff

Israel's war on Gaza has killed over 48,572 Palestinians since 7 October 2023. An additional 112,032 have been injured.

Local sources told Wafa that its hospitals reported 14 new deaths, while 15 bodies or remains pulled from the rubble had been retrieved.

The toll does not include the 14,000 civilians missing or trapped under the rubble that the ministry has presumed dead.

The New Arab Staff & Agencies • 16 March, 2025 • 16 March, 2025 12:14 PM

The first US strikes against Yemen's Houthis since Donald Trump took office killed 31 people, the rebels said on Sunday, with the US president threatening that "hell will rain down upon" the group if it did not stop attacking shipping.

The Houthis, who have targeted Israel-bound Red Sea shipping throughout the Gaza war in solidarity with Palestinians, said children were among those killed by the intense barrage of strikes.

Attacks on Sanaa, as well as on areas in Saada, Al-Bayda and Radaa, killed at least 31 people and wounded 101, "most of whom were children and women," health ministry spokesperson Anis Al-Asbahi said in a statement.

Trump, in a post on social media, threatened to "use overwhelming lethal force" to put an end to the Houthi's actions. The Houthis vowed the strikes would "not pass without response".

The Houthis had paused their attacks when a ceasefire took effect in Gaza in January but announced on Tuesday that they would resume them until Israel lifted its blockade of aid to the devastated Palestinian territory.

TEHRAN, Mar. 16 (MNA) Mar 16, 2025, 1:21 PM – The Foreign Ministers of Iran and Oman discussed and exchanged views on regional developments, especially the situation in Yemen and the recent criminal attacks by American forces on the country.

Heading a delegation, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi paid a visit to Muscat, the capital of the Oman.

During this visit, Araghchi met and held talks with his Omani counterpart with Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi.

In this meeting, the Foreign Ministers of Iran and Oman discussed and exchanged views on regional developments, especially the situation in Yemen and the recent criminal attacks by American forces on the country.

Also during this meeting, the parties reviewed the latest status of bilateral relations.

