Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Sacrificing Liberty image from introductory montage to the film linked below.

For quite some time, more than a year, it has been on my very long “To Do” list to take another look at the USS Liberty having last researched it some 10 years or so ago. As it happened, I was about to look for something on a different subject when the YouTube AI bot displayed a video with the title, “A Personal Announcement” by Candace Owens in the side panel. Although I do not follow Candace but I am as curious as a cat, I took the bait.



As many of you likely know the video bearing that title is an interview with Phil Tourney, one of the survivors of Israel’s heinous attack on the USS Liberty on June 8, 1967, the truth of which the US government continues to cover-up and deny to this day.

If you haven’t already I recommend watching Candace’s interview with Phil Tourney which I found very powerful. It really got to me.

Following Phil’s interview I found a very good discussion with Phil Tourney along with Larry Bowen and Joe Meadors – both of whom also survived the murderous attack on the USS Liberty – on the Jocko Podcast 327 aired more than two years ago on April 4, 2022.

Following that discussion, I looked through the USS Liberty Veterans Association website created by the survivors.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Photo of the USS Liberty AGTR5 following the attack on June 8, 1967

ON JUNE 8, 1967 , while patrolling in international waters in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, USS Liberty (AGTR-5) was savagely attacked without warning or justification by air and naval forces of the state of Israel. Of a crew of 294 officers and men (including three civilians), the ship suffered thirty four (34) killed in action and one hundred seventy three (173) wounded in action. The ship itself, a Forty Million ($40,000,000) Dollar state of the art signals intelligence (SIGINT) platform, was so badly damaged that it never sailed on an operational mission again and was sold in 1970 for $101,666.66 as scrap. At 1400 hours, while approximately about 17 nautical miles off the northern Sinai coast and about 25 nautical miles northwest of El Arish, USS Liberty’s crew observed three surface radar contacts closing with their position at high speed. A few moments later, the bridge radar crew observed high speed aircraft passing over the surface returns on the same heading. Within a few short moments, and without any warning, Israeli fighter aircraft launched a rocket attack on USS Liberty. The aircraft made repeated firing passes, attacking USS Liberty with rockets and their internal cannons. After the first flight of fighter aircraft had exhausted their ordnance, subsequent flights of Israeli fighter aircraft continued to prosecute the attack with rockets, cannon fire, and napalm. During the air attack, USS Liberty’s crew had difficulty contacting Sixth Fleet to request assistance due to intense communications jamming. The initial targets on the ship were the command bridge, communications antennas, and the four .50 caliber machine guns, placed on the ship to repel boarders. After the Israeli fighter aircraft completed their attacks, three Israeli torpedo boats arrived and began a surface attack about 35 minutes after the start of the air attack. The torpedo boats launched a total of five torpedoes, one of which struck the side of USS Liberty, opposite the ship’s research spaces. Twenty-five Americans, in addition to the nine who had been killed in the earlier air attacks, were killed as a result of this explosion. Sixth Fleet Abandons USS Liberty Under Fire DoD Approves Of Their Action The Department of Defense Law of War Program (DoD Directive 2311.01E – formerly DoD Directive 5100.77) provides that “All reportable incidents committed by or against U.S. personnel, enemy persons, or any other individual are reported promptly, investigated thoroughly, and, where appropriate, remedied by corrective action.” On June 8, 2005 the USS Liberty Veterans Association submitted A Report of War Crimes Committed Against the USS Liberty, June 8, 1967 to the Department of Defense in accordance with the DoD Law of War Program. The War Crimes Report we filed lists allegations of acts committed during the attack on our ship, including: The jamming of our radios on both US Navy tactical and international maritime distress frequencies;

The use of unmarked aircraft by the forces attacking the USS Liberty;

The deliberate machine gunning of life rafts we had dropped over the side in anticipation of abandoning ship; and

The recall of two flights of rescue aircraft that had been launched from Sixth Fleet aircraft carriers. After those flights were recalled, Sixth Fleet personnel listened to our calls for help as the attack continued knowing they were forbidden to come to our assistance. The Department of Defense has unilaterally waived its obligation under the Department of Defense Law of War Program by refusing to investigate the allegations contained in the War Crimes Report. The Department of Defense has also refused to provide a speaker to address the crew of the USS Liberty and explain their actions with regard to the War Crimes Report. Source

I personally feel that it is critical to bring the truth of what really happened to the USS Liberty and it’s crew on June 8, 1967 along with who was responsible, to people worldwide so that they know and understand.

In this regard I cannot recommend highly enough watching the four-part documentary, Sacrificing Liberty which I have linked below.

The following is the description for the documentary film as published on the USS Liberty Veterans Association’s YouTube channel:

September 13, 2024 The true story of the USS Liberty is more shocking than any spy novel written by Tom Clancy. The most top-secret spy ship in the world. Its client was the NSA. The ship and its 294 U.S. Navy sailors were rushed to the Mediterranean Sea. Only the White House and Pentagon knew that Israel was ready to attack Arab nations. The USS Liberty was deliberately sent into a kill zone. The casualties were staggering: 34 killed and 174 wounded. The coverup began immediately and has continued since 1967. Until now! The aging survivors have finally told their true story. Sacrificing Liberty sets the record straight. The truth told for the first time about Israel’s massacre of U.S.S. Liberty crewmen. Lost video footage seen for the first time in decades. Shocking first-time eye-witness testimony from the men who survived on June 8, 1967. Gut-wrenching descriptions of the carnage unleashed by Israeli gunboats, warplanes, and submarines. Connecting the dots that link LBJ to a failed false flag operation to start a war with Egypt. Heart-breaking descriptions of human body recovery. Uncensored U.S.S. Liberty crewmen telling their true stories for the first time in 53 years. The role of Senator John McCain’s father in the government coverup. The uncovering of LBJ’s Mossad mistress in the White House. The fuse that lit the fire of war in the Middle East that is still burning today. How brave American men prevented a nuclear war by refusing to die on June 8, 1967.

Please watch, Sacrificing Liberty:

Please note that the film has also been saved to the Wayback Machine for safekeeping.

The following Letter to BiBi from Memorial Day, 2011 is included on the USS Liberty website. Please click on the image below to expand it.

The USS Liberty Veterans Association is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt military veterans group formed on June 8, 1982. Membership includes, but is not limited to, survivors of the June 8, 1967, Israeli attack on the USS Liberty. Only survivors of the attack are allowed to vote on organization issues. The purpose of the association is to provide honor, support and compassion for USS Liberty survivors. Additionally, our effort is focused on ensuring the truth about the attack on our ship is known to the American people. That truth will be arrived at during a complete and comprehensive public US government investigation of the attack. Until that investigation is finalized, the attack on the USS Liberty will remain the only attack on a US Navy ship since the end of World War II NOT to be the subject of a US government investigation.

We citizens of the world have been lied to and deceived about the USS Liberty Attack and so many other important events in our collective history for far too long.

The depth and breadth of the ongoing coverups and lies was one of the primary motivators which prompted me to venture into the blogosphere by joining Substack approaching three years ago.

I encourage you to please share the Sacrificing Liberty documentary with your families, friends and beyond.

The truth will set us free in the end.