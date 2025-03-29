We in the UK were very happy to see and hopefully hear the last of Mark Carney.
The following is a reposting of an actually quite good article published by one of the “mainstream” media sites in the UK about the globalist neocon.
Canadian PM Mark Carney was UK’s ‘unreliable boyfriend’ - Trump will walk all over him
Poor Canada. Not only does it have Donald Trump on its doorstep, it now has former Bank of England governor Mark Carney in power.
By Harvey Jones • The Express • Monday, March 10, 2025
Former Bank of England governor Mark Carney couldn't be less like Donald Trump (Image: Getty)
Carney is celebrating his landslide victory in the Liberal Party leadership race to replace departing PM Justin Trudeau.
And it’s almost impossible to imagine anybody more different from Trump. The two leaders, like their countries, are on a collision course, and Carney isn't holding back.
He used his victory speech to criticise Trump’s trade war and mock claims that Canada should be the 51st US state.
“America is not Canada,” he cried, slamming Trump’s “unjustified tariffs.”
Given the treachery and chaos of Trump’s gangster regime, I wish him luck. My every instinct is with Canada on this one.
My feelings towards Mark Carney are more mixed.
It's impossible to think of anybody who screams "liberal establishment" more than the former Goldman Sachs banker.
Aside from our very own PM Keir Starmer, that is. Both talk like men of principle while quietly lining their pockets at every opportunity.
Starmer, as director of public prosecutions, secured himself an amazing tax-free pension deal funded by the public and is notoriously fond of a freebie or two.
But when it comes to making cash, he has nothing on Carney.
Carney is no ordinary banker, as The Guardian reminded us four years ago. “He's the banker’s banker, the superstar banker, the George Clooney of banking, possibly even the James Bond of banking.”
Wow.
He may not be as rich as Clooney, but let’s put it this way: I bet they can afford to eat in the same restaurants.
Carney made so much money in his 13 years at Goldman Sachs, he refuses to put a number on it. So far, he’s thwarted attempts by his Conservative opponents to disclose his financial assets.
When he became the first non-Brit to be appointed BoE governor by George Osborne in 2013, it was quite a comedown for the high-flyer.
In fact, Carney didn’t want the job. Osborne had to pursue him for months, offering ever more cash.
You’d have thought a salary of £879,000 a year plus a £250,000 housing allowance would be enough. Carney pocketed it while claiming: “You don’t get rich in public service.”
He's that very model of a super-rich, super-woke, super-entitled, super-liberal, super-smug... banker.
It’s one reason ordinary people have turned to populists like Trump. They’re sick of being talked down to by wealthy globalists who preach about climate change yet have a personal carbon footprint the size of a coal-fired Chinese power plant.
Also, Carney didn't live up to his BoE salary. Let alone the hype.
During his seven-year stint, he was best known for being labelled an "unreliable boyfriend" for giving mixed messages about his interest rate policy.
Businesses and homeowners country didn’t know where they stood.
Carney also meddled in politics, raging against Brexit. And when the vote went the wrong way – in his view – he became an arch Remoaner, failing to accept the verdict.
He even blamed Brexit for inflation taking off in the UK, despite it rising every where else in the world.
When asked what his biggest success was at the BoE, Carney told The Guardian: “Probably the bit that is least visible – changing the way we made decisions.”
That makes sense. Because there weren't any visible successes.
Let’s hope Carney has more to show when he takes on Trump.
Apparently, Carney likes to show he’s the smartest person in the room. Remind you of anyone?
It won't just be Canada and the US going to head and head. It will be two planet-sized egos as well. One wants to save the world, the other wants to run it. Perhaps they have more in common than we realise
Please note this post published on Reddit, March 28th:
Another tale of Carney corruption?
Mark Carney was the Vice Chair of Brookfield Asset Management 2020-2024, where he lead the firm's environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and impact fund investment strategy, focusing on accelerating the transition to a net-zero economy.
A report by the US House Judiciary Committee from 2024 titled Climate Control: Exposing The Decarbonization Collusion in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing. According to the report GFANZ, a company Mark Carney launched in 2021 with himself at the helm as co-chair with a stated goal to, “coordinate efforts across all sectors of the financial system to accelerate the transition to a net-zero global economy.”
GFANZ, according to the report, is part of a “climate cartel” which “colludes to decarbonize companies by leveraging negotiations with management, shareholder resolutions, and board of director votes. The report continues, “This cartel forces companies to disclose their carbon emissions, reduce their carbon emissions, and enforce their disclosure and reduction commitments by handcuffing and restricting company management.”
The committees stated concern was that collusion on decarbonization “necessarily causes reduced output and higher prices, including in the critical fossil fuel, aviation, and agriculture industries, posing a significant threat to the economy and to the well-being of consumers.”
Canadians should take Carney's ambitions into account because he's the architect behind the carbon tax and has net-zero ambitions. Which begs the question, how far do his climate ambitions go?
https://judiciary.house.gov/media/press-releases/new-report-reveals-evidence-esg-collusion-among-left-wing-activists-and-major
The following are a few samples of what is being posted on X regarding Carney. Please click on the images to see the original post on X.
via Mighty Mouse on X March 28th:
If you listen carefully to his words and actions in general, he is part of the Ukraine neocon war monger group. The anger expressed is their loss of this war and the $ that was stood to be made. They were clamouring for two resource rich countries, not one.
via Found Alive on X:
I send my heartfelt condolences to all of the good people living in my native land of Canada. 🙏
It’s certainly not any better here with the globalist WEFer, narcissist Starmer installed. Together we will overcome these nefarious puppets.
Thank you Azra.
There's no way I would ever share a Daily Express article approvingly. They are cheerleaders for Reform and the far right, continuing a very long history of racist and fascist headlines and writers.
True, the one you have chosen reflects a shared attitude between the right and left, which is a healthy distrust of bankers and elites who control our world. But surely you can find better sources and better written pieces.
For someone from his background and roles, Mark Carney has often presented surprisingly progressive attitudes, such as praising the Occupy Wall Street movement, and criticizing the role of the US dollar as the global currency. Days before replacing Trudeau, he sharply differentiated his views from Trudeau's Zionist policy.
His BBC Reith lectures criticized market values replacing moral and human ones.
None of that makes him a revolutionary hero, of course, but it does suggest someone undeserving of an all-out attack by a right-wing rag, whose main underlying criticism appears to be that a foreigner was governor of the Bank of England.