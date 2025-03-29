We in the UK were very happy to see and hopefully hear the last of Mark Carney.

The following is a reposting of an actually quite good article published by one of the “mainstream” media sites in the UK about the globalist neocon.

Poor Canada. Not only does it have Donald Trump on its doorstep, it now has former Bank of England governor Mark Carney in power.

By Harvey Jones • The Express • Monday, March 10, 2025

Carney is celebrating his landslide victory in the Liberal Party leadership race to replace departing PM Justin Trudeau.

And it’s almost impossible to imagine anybody more different from Trump. The two leaders, like their countries, are on a collision course, and Carney isn't holding back.

He used his victory speech to criticise Trump’s trade war and mock claims that Canada should be the 51st US state.

“America is not Canada,” he cried, slamming Trump’s “unjustified tariffs.”

Given the treachery and chaos of Trump’s gangster regime, I wish him luck. My every instinct is with Canada on this one.

My feelings towards Mark Carney are more mixed.

It's impossible to think of anybody who screams "liberal establishment" more than the former Goldman Sachs banker.

Aside from our very own PM Keir Starmer, that is. Both talk like men of principle while quietly lining their pockets at every opportunity.

Starmer, as director of public prosecutions, secured himself an amazing tax-free pension deal funded by the public and is notoriously fond of a freebie or two.

But when it comes to making cash, he has nothing on Carney.

Carney is no ordinary banker, as The Guardian reminded us four years ago. “He's the banker’s banker, the superstar banker, the George Clooney of banking, possibly even the James Bond of banking.”

Wow.

He may not be as rich as Clooney, but let’s put it this way: I bet they can afford to eat in the same restaurants.

Carney made so much money in his 13 years at Goldman Sachs, he refuses to put a number on it. So far, he’s thwarted attempts by his Conservative opponents to disclose his financial assets.

When he became the first non-Brit to be appointed BoE governor by George Osborne in 2013, it was quite a comedown for the high-flyer.

In fact, Carney didn’t want the job. Osborne had to pursue him for months, offering ever more cash.

You’d have thought a salary of £879,000 a year plus a £250,000 housing allowance would be enough. Carney pocketed it while claiming: “You don’t get rich in public service.”

He's that very model of a super-rich, super-woke, super-entitled, super-liberal, super-smug... banker.

It’s one reason ordinary people have turned to populists like Trump. They’re sick of being talked down to by wealthy globalists who preach about climate change yet have a personal carbon footprint the size of a coal-fired Chinese power plant.

Also, Carney didn't live up to his BoE salary. Let alone the hype.

During his seven-year stint, he was best known for being labelled an "unreliable boyfriend" for giving mixed messages about his interest rate policy.

Businesses and homeowners country didn’t know where they stood.

Carney also meddled in politics, raging against Brexit. And when the vote went the wrong way – in his view – he became an arch Remoaner, failing to accept the verdict.

He even blamed Brexit for inflation taking off in the UK, despite it rising every where else in the world.

When asked what his biggest success was at the BoE, Carney told The Guardian: “Probably the bit that is least visible – changing the way we made decisions.”

That makes sense. Because there weren't any visible successes.

Let’s hope Carney has more to show when he takes on Trump.

Apparently, Carney likes to show he’s the smartest person in the room. Remind you of anyone?

It won't just be Canada and the US going to head and head. It will be two planet-sized egos as well. One wants to save the world, the other wants to run it. Perhaps they have more in common than we realise