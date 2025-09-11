I imagine that like myself, you may have watched and/or read a lot about 9/11.

I agree with Matt Ehret that Brad Zerbo's Codex/911 film is a must watch. The incredibly well researched material he presents is the best information I have seen over the years.

I highly recommend watching Codex/911.

“Security failure points to bigger agenda; a 9/11 pretext to strike further afield”:

“Among rational scientists, scholars and other concerned citizens who demand empirical evidence for claims of truth, there is no doubt that 9/11 was a false flag event orchestrated by elements within the US so-called “deep state,” in co-operation with a range of allies that likely includes Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Britain and Israel.” I recommend reading Piers Robinson’s complete article here: