“At Long Last” ICC Arrest Warrant Issued for Netanyahu" by Sam Husseini
"With the ICC finally joining the ICJ in acting, this highlights the need for mass protests in NYC targeting the United Nations headquarters, which has failed to fulfill its statedgoal."
Washington D.C. based journalist, Sam Husseini provides additional information further regarding the arrest warrant issued by the ICC in relation to Netanyahu in particular in the following article.
I highly recommend listening to the interview the Electronic Intifada had with international human rights lawyer and activist and a former senior United Nations human rights official, Craig Mokhiber last week which Sam has included in his article. I had intended to share his excellent interview myself but didn’t get around to it.
“At Long Last” ICC Arrest Warrant Issued for Netanyahu
With the ICC finally joining the ICJ in acting, this highlights the need for mass protests in NYC targeting the United Nations headquarters, which has failed to fulfill its stated goal.
By Sam Husseini • November 21, 2024
On Friday, the CODEPINK World Court team at the United Nations will protest outside the German mission to the United Nations in New York City. This follows a series of hunger strikes and protests at various missions which are accelerating.
As I have long argued, these protests around the UN need to be intensified, especially now with both the ICJ and finally ICC acting. Much pressure should of course be put on the US and Israeli and German missions, but also others which claim to stand by Palestine but fail to forcefully use the mechanisms at their disposal, like weapons sanctions and economic sanctions and the General Assembly’s Uniting for Peace mechanism.
“At Long Last” ICC Arrest Warrant Issued for Netanyahu
Common Dreams reports: "ICC Issues Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant, and Hamas Leader."
UN whistleblower Craig Mokhiber posted: "At long last, ICC arrest warrants have been issued for Netanyahu and Gallant for crimes against humanity. All states must now cooperate in their arrest. The western-built wall of impunity constructed around this genocidal apartheid regime is crumbling. We must all now work together to ensure that justice is done." See recent in depth discussion on the ICC and the machinations and threats around it with Mokhiber on the Electronic Intifada's live stream.
Also see X thread from
breaking down the latest.
JOHN QUIGLEY, quigley.2@osu.edu
Professor emeritus of international law at Ohio State University, Quigley's books include The Statehood of Palestine: International Law in the Middle East Conflict (Cambridge University Press). He has written extensively on the ICC and Palestine.
Quigley and other legal scholars have long criticized the ICC for refusing to act on Israel as it prosecuted several African leaders and issued arrest warrants for Putin. Quigely was featured on an accuracy.org news release from 2014 -- "ICC and Israel: Claims of Genocide and the Means to Stop It" -- which documents how the ICC falsified its jurisdiction to avoid taking action.
AHMEDABOFOUL, a.abofoul@alhaq.org, in the Netherlands
Abofoul is the Hague representative for the Ramallah-based legal rights group Al-Haq. He is from Gaza and began his international legal career by doing an internship at the International Criminal Court's Office of the Public Counsel for Victims. See his recent posts at @AhmedAbofoul. He was featured on an accuracy.org news release in December 2023: "Israel, Starvation as a Weapon and Inaction by ICC."
See from RootsAction: "The International Criminal Court has at long last indicted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for starvation of civilians; willfully causing great suffering; willful killing or murder; intentionally directing attacks against a civilian population; extermination; persecution; and other inhumane acts. We urge every government to work for Netanyahu's arrest and extradition to The Hague in the Netherlands, and urge people everywhere to perform a citizen's arrest of Netanyahu wherever he can be found, including in Washington D.C."
Sam subsequently posted the following additional note:
Please share Sam’s original post:
It is notable that Sam did not mention that the ICC also issued an arrest warrant for Hamas leader Mohammed Deif which was included in Al Jazeera’s video announcement which I shared on here a little while ago.
Apparently the arrest warrant for Mohammed Deif was issued posthumously by the ICC.
The first article which pulled-up in my search results for more information regarding Mohammed Deif was this apparent propaganda piece published by The Jerusalem Post a short while ago: ICC issues arrest warrant for assassinated Hamas head Mohammed Deif The “piece” begs for some major “fact checking” which I will attempt to do hopefully tonight.
In the meantime, young Palestinian journalist, Abubaker Abed who contributes to the Electronic Intifada, posted the following on X some five hours ago:
I see no justice in these "arrest warrants" at all. Mohammed Al-Deif is not a war criminal by any means. Previously heard, he always said that we would follow the will of our prophet and not kill any women and children_ which he totally abided by on 7 Oct. It's all nonsense.
12:52 PM · Nov 21, 2024 · 5,726 views
And:
People endorsing the ICC warrants and not defending Mohammed Al-Deir are fake sympathisers. You can't prosecute someone who sacrificed his life to defend his homeland. No political context. This is the first time I see "justice" making the killer and the victim equal.
1:11 PM · Nov 21, 2024 (10.4K views)
Abubaker was a guest on yesterday’s Electronic Intifada livestream which I will be posting separately with Abubaker’s most recent article.
OH please do you all think this is going to make ANY difference in Europe.USA/benighted
Britain?
SIR Starmer decorated by the 'old Establishment.
He gets down on his knees..........the OLD Queen puts a sword on his right shoulder......arrive SIR Knight.
YOU Americans LOVE this.
You come in your thousands to watch Celebrity status.
THIS man is ROYalty now.!
What is a KNIGHT?
EVERY Knight fought for "little England."
We had wars of Protestants/Catholics.
YOU Americans sit there in your "Ivory Towers."
YOU have absolutely NO fucking idea!