Washington D.C. based journalist, Sam Husseini provides additional information further regarding the arrest warrant issued by the ICC in relation to Netanyahu in particular in the following article.

I highly recommend listening to the interview the Electronic Intifada had with international human rights lawyer and activist and a former senior United Nations human rights official, Craig Mokhiber last week which Sam has included in his article. I had intended to share his excellent interview myself but didn’t get around to it.

Sam subsequently posted the following additional note:

It is notable that Sam did not mention that the ICC also issued an arrest warrant for Hamas leader Mohammed Deif which was included in Al Jazeera’s video announcement which I shared on here a little while ago.

Apparently the arrest warrant for Mohammed Deif was issued posthumously by the ICC.

The first article which pulled-up in my search results for more information regarding Mohammed Deif was this apparent propaganda piece published by The Jerusalem Post a short while ago: ICC issues arrest warrant for assassinated Hamas head Mohammed Deif The “piece” begs for some major “fact checking” which I will attempt to do hopefully tonight.

In the meantime, young Palestinian journalist, Abubaker Abed who contributes to the Electronic Intifada, posted the following on X some five hours ago:

I see no justice in these "arrest warrants" at all. Mohammed Al-Deif is not a war criminal by any means. Previously heard, he always said that we would follow the will of our prophet and not kill any women and children_ which he totally abided by on 7 Oct. It's all nonsense. 12:52 PM · Nov 21, 2024 · 5,726 views

And:

Abubaker Abed @AbubakerAbedW: People endorsing the ICC warrants and not defending Mohammed Al-Deir are fake sympathisers. You can't prosecute someone who sacrificed his life to defend his homeland. No political context. This is the first time I see "justice" making the killer and the victim equal. 1:11 PM · Nov 21, 2024 (10.4K views)

Abubaker was a guest on yesterday’s Electronic Intifada livestream which I will be posting separately with Abubaker’s most recent article.