The following information was just published by Al Jazeera.

The International criminal court has issued arrest warrants for the Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes in Gaza. It's also issued warrants for Hamas leader Mohammed Deif.

Reporting from The Hague, Al Jazeera's Step Vaessen also comments that the previous ICC Judge allegedly stepped down due to health problems. The newly appointed judge decided to proceed with the charges against Netanyahu, Gallant and Deif after reading all of the evidence in the case file.