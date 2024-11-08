As you are aware, Yahya Sinwar, one of the leaders of Hamas, was killed by the IOF on October 16, 2024.

Max Blumenthal’s concise video published October 21, 2024 provides one of the best overviews of what transpired.

Video released by the Israeli army showing Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar just moments before his death, dressed in a keffiyeh and fatigues, flinging a stick in defiance at a quadracopter drone, and fighting to his last breath, galvanized international support for Palestinian armed resistance to Israel - and drove a surge of respect for Sinwar. As the Harris-Biden administration trumpeted Sinwar’s killing as an opportunity for peace, Western outlets like the New York Times quoted anonymous Palestinians celebrating his death. To get a better sense of what Palestinians in Gaza really thought about Sinwar, The Grayzone sent a reporter into the streets of Khan Younis, near where the late leader was raised, to ask what locals with no affiliation with Hamas to comment on his death and the legacy he left behind. Produced by Max Blumenthal Camera by Mohamed Elsaife Translated by Hekmat Aboukhater

Please listen to what Israel’s ambassador to the UN, Danny Dannon told the UN Security Council on October 16th with regard to humanitarian aid for Gaza, as reported by CBS.

Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Dannon, is pushing back on allegations that Israel is not allowing sufficient aid to enter Gaza. Dannon said Hamas is stealing much of what enters the enclave after news emerged of a U.S. letter to Israeli officials warning that more aid is needed. CBS News' Ramy Inocencio has the latest.

Contrary to the Hasbara spouted by Dannon and other Israeli representatives according to the following video, “Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar's autopsy by Israel's national forensic institute reveals the Palestinian militant leader had not eaten for 72 hours before his death on October 16.”

The report suggests Sinwar succumbed to a bullet wound to the head, several hours after he was shot. Sinwar's supporters point to the autopsy as 'proof' that Hamas did not steal humanitarian aid sent to Gaza, as alleged by Israel.

You may recall Jeremy Loffredo’s excellent short film entitled, 'Kill them all': inside the Israeli blockade on Gaza aid which he made whilst he was embedded with Israeli “nationalists” on the ground where they were blocking aid from entering Gaza earlier this year. The following is the description for this film.

Journalist Jeremy Loffredo goes inside the grassroots Israeli campaign to block desperately needed aid to the besieged Gaza Strip and elicits the shockingly candid views of the Jewish Israeli nationalists manning the barricades. Setting out on a bus caravan through illegal Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank, Loffredo arrives at the Kerem Shalom crossing to Gaza, filming Israeli citizens as they physically block trucks loaded with flour and other essential goods. There, a reservist who served in the military assault on Gaza confesses to an array of war crimes, including blowing up the offices of UN centers dedicated to providing food to the local population. Loffredo then joins nationalists on a march toward Gaza, where they hope to establish new settlements after the population is violently driven out.

Jeremy also discussed the dire situation on the ground in Gaza with journalist Glenn Greenwald in the following interview which I have previously shared.

Brendan F. Rains has also documented the interference with food shipments intended for Palestinians on the ground in the occupied West Bank with the following reports which I previously reposted on my Substack here and here.

Brendan Rains took the video below whilst traveling in the West Bank which provides a sample of the behaviour of young settlers. As Brendan’s driver comments, “They are not Jewish. They are fucking terrorists.”

If you haven’t already, I highly recommend watching TRT’s investigative documentary Holy Redemption. The film “unveils violent fanaticism of armed illegal Jewish settlers who aim to uproot Palestinians from the occupied West Bank. The documentary was made as our team infiltrated “Israel’s Daesh” who are “ready for the big slaughter” of Palestinians.”

“If we need to kill them all, we will”

