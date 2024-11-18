I received the following invitation by email today at 2:02pm GMT and thought I thought I should share it with my subscribers.

Join us for a Shocking Exposé from Germany

Join us today for Better Way Live, important news and updates from around the world with WCH Steering Committee members.

When & Where:

7pm London | 9pm Cape Town | 2pm New York

https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/newsroom

rumble.com/worldcouncilforhealth

What does this mean for future disclosures? Stay tuned as we unravel the implications of this landmark decision!

🦠C-19 was never dangerous or contagious

🦠There was no pandemic

🦠The PCR test did not provide any diagnostic information

🦠 The flu epidemics of recent years were worse

🦠 Masks are 100% ineffective at preventing transmission

🦠 The social distancing rule was complete nonsense

WATCH LIVE

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) has officially confirmed the authenticity of the crisis management protocols leaked earlier this summer. After a legal battle with Multipolar Magazine, the Berlin Administrative Court ruled that the unredacted documents released by journalist Aya Velazquez are the real deal!

This means the leaked protocols from January 2020 to April 2021 are now recognized as official records. While Multipolar is celebrating this victory, the court denied their request to publish the RKI's detailed crisis plan, prioritizing public safety over transparency.

Join us later today:

https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/newsroom

rumble.com/worldcouncilforhealth

All feedback is welcome via info@worldcouncilforhealth.org