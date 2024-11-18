World Council for Health: 'Join us today for a Shocking Exposé from Germany'
I received the following invitation by email today at 2:02pm GMT and thought I thought I should share it with my subscribers.
Join us for a Shocking Exposé from Germany
Join us today for Better Way Live, important news and updates from around the world with WCH Steering Committee members.
When & Where:
7pm London | 9pm Cape Town | 2pm New York
What does this mean for future disclosures? Stay tuned as we unravel the implications of this landmark decision!
🦠C-19 was never dangerous or contagious
🦠There was no pandemic
🦠The PCR test did not provide any diagnostic information
🦠 The flu epidemics of recent years were worse
🦠 Masks are 100% ineffective at preventing transmission
🦠 The social distancing rule was complete nonsense
The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) has officially confirmed the authenticity of the crisis management protocols leaked earlier this summer. After a legal battle with Multipolar Magazine, the Berlin Administrative Court ruled that the unredacted documents released by journalist Aya Velazquez are the real deal!
This means the leaked protocols from January 2020 to April 2021 are now recognized as official records. While Multipolar is celebrating this victory, the court denied their request to publish the RKI's detailed crisis plan, prioritizing public safety over transparency.
Join us later today:
If you are not able to attend the livestream presentation the recording is normally available afterwards.
I look forward to virtually seeing you there. 🙂
As much as the news is most welcome, by now, "authorities" can declare a state of emergency without any actual cause (as it happened during convid), and the people have no recourse.
Moreover, "vaccination" is now just about moot, unless it's a boost (not a "booster") for morons and a check for compliance. That has been the case for over two years:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/no-need-for-any-more-vaccinations
What it boils down to is that "vaccinations" are irrelevant in the mass extermination project:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/the-mass-extermination-project
Of course, Trump and RFK, Jr. are insiders...